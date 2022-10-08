 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FAST FORWARD

Week 7’s must-see game: Vinita (6-0) at Rejoice Christian (6-0)

  • 0
Claremore Sequoyah vs Rejoice Christian (copy)

Rejoice Christian's Gibbs Field is expected to be filled again when the Eagles host Vinita on Thursday. 

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Week 7’s must-see game: Vinita (6-0) at Rejoice Christian (6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Gibbs Field

The matchup: A showdown for the District 2A-7 lead. Rejoice can virtually clinch the title with a victory. Both teams have scored at least 40 points in every game. Second-ranked Rejoice averages 54.7 points and No. 8 Vinita is at 47.3. Rejoice's average winning margin is 36 points and Vinita's is 37. On Friday, Rejoice defeated Adair 58-14 and Vinita routed Caney Valley 62-8. 

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World​

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa RB Steven Anderson, DL Anthony Goodlow preview Navy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert