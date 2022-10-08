Week 7’s must-see game: Vinita (6-0) at Rejoice Christian (6-0)

The matchup: A showdown for the District 2A-7 lead. Rejoice can virtually clinch the title with a victory. Both teams have scored at least 40 points in every game. Second-ranked Rejoice averages 54.7 points and No. 8 Vinita is at 47.3. Rejoice's average winning margin is 36 points and Vinita's is 37. On Friday, Rejoice defeated Adair 58-14 and Vinita routed Caney Valley 62-8.