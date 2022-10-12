Week 7 high school kickoff: Parker Jenney, Holland Hall battle Central for another win

NUMBERS TO KNOW

52: First-quarter points scored by Muskogee last week. The Roughers would go on to defeat U.S. Grant 66-0.

1991: The last time Jay and Bristow played. It will be the first regular-season contest between the schools, with the Pirates having won all three postseason matches.

49.8: Average points Beggs has scored against Okmulgee in the schools' last five meetings. Beggs has won all five contests.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Parker Jenney, RB/LB, Holland Hall

After starting the season 0-5, the Dutch picked up their first win against Dewey this past weekend. Jenney, a senior, tallied 164 rushing yards, two touchdowns and three sacks in the win. With Holland Hall facing Central on Thursday, Jenney’s production will vital.

Jayden Oates, DL, Booker T. Washington

Through six games, Oates has tallied nine sacks for the Hornets. Watch for him to continue that production against U.S. Grant.

John Mark Roller, QB, Regent Prep

Sophomore quarterback went a perfect 14-of-14 on passes last Friday, tallying 302 yards and five touchdowns. Roller also rushed for three TDs in the win. Watch for him to continue his output against Barnsdall on Thursday.

Kenneth Page, RB, Sand Springs

The junior running back has tallied 723 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Sandites. Against Putnam City West, watch for Page to continue his prowess.

Noah Jones, RB, Cushing

Jones rushed 16 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 42-0 win against Wagoner. Watch for him to have another big night against McLain.