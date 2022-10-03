Week 6's top games feature McAlester-Coweta, Wagoner-Cushing, Norman North-Jenks

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. 5A-3: No. 1 McAlester at No. 3 Coweta

The outlook: A showdown for the district lead. McAlester, on a short week, has another long road trip after an emotional 34-33 comeback win last Friday at No. 4 Del City. Coweta looks to avenge a 33-2 home loss against McAlester last year when they also were both ranked in 5A’s top three.

Records: McAlester 5-0, 2-0; Coweta 5-0, 2-0

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key players: McAlester running back/safety Erik McCarty, an OU commit, has 62 carries for 416 yards and seven TDs this season. He also has scored on four of his six receptions, averaging 38 yards per catch. Besides his four TDs and winning two-point conversion last week at Del City, he had 14 tackles. McCarty had 13 rushes for 132 yards and two TDs against the Tigers last season. Coweta quarterback Na’Kylan Starks passed for 258 yards and accounted for five TDs against Sapulpa last week. Starks has kept Coweta’s offense rolling in the three games since starter Carson Laverty has been sidelined with an injury.

Series history: McAlester leads 9-6. They have played two recent thrillers — Coweta won 20-17 in 2020 despite McCarty blocking two kicks and McAlester won 28-27 in 2018.

2. 4A-3: No. 3 Wagoner at No. 1 Cushing

The outlook: The host Tigers can establish themselves as the 4A favorite with a victory over the perennial powerhouse.

Records: Wagoner 3-2, 2-0; Cushing 5-0, 2-0

Key matchup: Cushing’s explosive offense against Wagoner’s dominating defense. The Tigers average 55.4 points. Wagoner has shut out its past two opponents and allowed only 12 points its first two games. Cushing’s Blaze Berlowitz has passed for 1,417 yards and 20 TDs. His favorite receiver is Camden Crooks, who has 28 catches for 709 yards and nine TDs. Wagoner is led by Gabe Rodriguez, an impact running back/safety. He had three TDs in last week’s win over Oologah.

Series history: Wagoner won 40-14 in the 2020 semifinals. In their only other meeting, Cushing won 21-13 in a 1981 playoff opener.

3. 6AI-1: No. 5 Norman North at No. 3 Jenks

The outlook: This is their first-ever meeting in the regular season. Both teams had trouble finishing wins last week as Jenks held on for a 28-22 win over Westmoore, which scored 19 points in the final 3:19, while Norman North lost a 29-point lead in the final 12:21 before outlasting Broken Arrow 57-50 in overtime.

Records: Norman North 3-2, 1-1; Jenks 4-1, 2-0

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Key players: Norman North QB Kamden Sixkiller accounted for 382 yards and five TDs against Broken Arrow last week. Carson Samson, filling in for injured OU commit Chapman McKown, rushed for 184 yards and three TDs. Jenks has three impact running backs — Jaiden Carroll, Jalyn Stanford and Jordan Schelling — and all had a TD against Westmoore. Carroll and Stanford each had two TDs in last year’s win over Norman North.

Series history: Jenks has defeated Norman North in the quarterfinals the past two years — 63-16 in 2020 and 41-14 in 2021. Jenks QB Ike Owens threw his first two career TDs in the ‘20 win. The Trojans also won 55-20 in the 2012 state title game and 69-34 in the 2015 quarterfinals.

4. 6AII-1: No. 1 Stillwater at No. 6 Sand Springs

The outlook: For the second consecutive week, the Pioneers travel into the Tulsa metro against a top-six team. Last Friday, Stillwater won 38-6 at No. 5 Booker T. Washington.

Records: Stillwater 5-0, 2-0; Sand Springs 3-2, 1-1

Key players: Stillwater — QB Gage Gundy has completed 67-of-99 passes for 886 yards and seven TDs. Noah Roberts has rushed for 665 yards and 14 TDs. Sand Springs — Kenneth Page has 728 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Jacob Blevins has 25 catches for 361 yards.

Series history: In the last previous meeting, Stillwater won 49-17 in the 2020 quarterfinals. Sand Springs defeated Stillwater 49-14 in the 2015 quarterfinals and 44-41 in their last regular-season matchup in 2013.

5. 4A-4: No. 9 Hilldale at No. 4 Poteau

The outlook: In a battle of district leaders, Hilldale looks for a breakthrough win after four consecutive losses against Poteau.

Records: Hilldale 4-1, 2-0; Poteau 4-1, 2-0

Key matchup: Running backs Eric Virgil of Hilldale and Dax Collins of Poteau. Virgil has rushed for 1,123 yards and 16 TDs while Collins has 682 rushing yards and six TDs.

Series history: Poteau leads the series, 11-7, including a 46-16 win last year.

BEST OF THE REST

6AI-1: No. 1 Bixby (5-0, 2-0) at No. 7 Enid (3-2, 1-1): Bixby looks for its 55th consecutive win. Enid’s Luke Rauh rushed for 319 yards and five TDs in a win over Moore last week. He also was named Homecoming king.

6A1-2: Edmond North (2-4, 2-1) at No. 6 Owasso (1-4, 0-2): The Rams’ second-half schedule won’t be as difficult as their first half, but North has momentum after two narrow wins in a row. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday.

6AI-1 No. 9 Westmoore (2-3, 1-1) at No. 8 Broken Arrow (1-4, 1-1): Both teams lost last week despite valiant fourth-quarter rallies.

6AII-1: No. 8 Tahlequah (2-3, 1-1) at No. 5 B.T. Washington (2-3, 1-1): BTW swept the only two previous meetings in 2006 and ‘07.

5A-3: Glenpool (3-2, 1-1) at Memorial (1-4, 1-1): Both teams are coming off victories. The winner keeps its playoff hopes alive.

5A-4: Edison (3-2, 1-1) at Bishop Kelley (1-4, 1-1): This 2-mile trip is shorter for Edison than traveling to its home games at LaFortune Stadium. Kelley won last year’s meeting, 41-0.

5A-4: Rogers (4-1, 1-1) at No. 8 Grove (5-0, 2-0): This will be their first meeting.

5A-3: No. 10 Sapulpa (3-2, 1-1) at No. 4 Del City (4-1, 1-1): It will be difficult for the loser to finish higher than fourth in the district.

3A-3: Bristow (3-2, 2-0) at No. 1 Verdigris (5-0, 2-0): Bristow is averaging 59.3 points during its three-game winning streak.