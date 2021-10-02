Week 6's must-see game: Bixby at Choctaw

Week 6’s must-see game: Bixby (5-0) at Choctaw (4-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Bill Jensen Field
The matchup: Class 6AII's top two teams meet in a rematch of Bixby's 17-14 win in last year's state title game. No. 1-ranked Bixby has a 41-game winning streak. Top games Friday scheduled in the Tulsa metro include 2A No. 1 Metro Christian hosting third-ranked Beggs and 6AII No. 3 Booker T. Washington at fourth-ranked Sand Springs.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
