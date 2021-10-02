 Skip to main content
Week 6's must-see game: Bixby at Choctaw
FAST FORWARD

Week 6's must-see game: Bixby at Choctaw

Bixby vs. Choctaw (copy)

Bixby's Luke Hasz catches a pass against Choctaw in the 2020 Class 6AII state title game.

 Mike Simons

Video courtesy of FOX23

Week 6’s must-see game: Bixby (5-0) at Choctaw (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bill Jensen Field

The matchup: Class 6AII's top two teams meet in a rematch of Bixby's 17-14 win in last year's state title game. No. 1-ranked Bixby has a 41-game winning streak. Top games Friday scheduled in the Tulsa metro include 2A No. 1 Metro Christian hosting third-ranked Beggs and 6AII No. 3 Booker T. Washington at fourth-ranked Sand Springs.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

