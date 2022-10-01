 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FAST FORWARD

Week 6’s must-see game: Wagoner (3-2) at Cushing (5-0)

Wagoner will travel to Cushing for a pivotal Class 4A-3 matchup. The schools last met in the 2020 Class 4A semifinals, with Wagoner winning 40-14. 

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: O’Dell Field

The matchup: The Tigers enter with an unblemished record, guided by the QB/WR combo of Blaze Berlowitz and Camden Crooks. Wagoner’s defense — a unit that allows an average of eight points per game — will look to stymie the Tigers’ high-powered offense in a pivotal Class 4A-3 game. The schools last met in the 2020 Class 4A semifinals, with Wagoner winning 40-14.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

