Week 6’s must-see game: Wagoner (3-2) at Cushing (5-0)

The matchup: The Tigers enter with an unblemished record, guided by the QB/WR combo of Blaze Berlowitz and Camden Crooks. Wagoner’s defense — a unit that allows an average of eight points per game — will look to stymie the Tigers’ high-powered offense in a pivotal Class 4A-3 game. The schools last met in the 2020 Class 4A semifinals, with Wagoner winning 40-14.