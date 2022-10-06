Week 6 high school kickoff: Jayce Ward leads Cascia Hall's offense against Jay

NUMBERS TO KNOW

105.6: Pawhuska quarterback Todd Drummond’s QBR. Through five games, Drummond has passed for 1,704 yards and tossed 13 touchdowns. He’ll look to continue his prowess against Nowata.

34.8: Average points scored by Kiefer. The Trojans are undefeated this season, led by a potent offense consisting of WR Brayden Barber, RB Tate Rader and QB Jaxon Worley.

6: Of the past seven matchups between Bishop Kelley and Edison have ended in a Comets win. The Eagles' last win was 33-14 in 2019.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jayce Ward, RB, Cascia Hall

The Commandos’ senior running back leads the team's rushers with 67 carries for 306 yards and five TDs. He’s also collected nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Watch for Ward to continue his offensive output against Jay.

Knox Dyson, QB, Beggs

After scoring 72 points as an offense against Victory Christian last Friday, Dyson will look to keep the offense humming against Kansas.

Karson Jinks, QB, Miami

The dual-threat senior quarterback has rushed for 617 yards and four touchdowns for the Wardogs. He’s also tossed two touchdowns for Miami, who will play Skiatook on Friday.

Reese Roller, LB, Verdigris

The senior linebacker leads the Cardinals in tackles for loss with 14, and in sacks with eight. Watch for him to continue his defensive prowess against Bristow.

Logan Hattaway, RB, Sequoyah (Claremore)

After losing to Rejoice Christian last Friday, the Eagles’ senior running back will look to get Sequoyah (Claremore) back on track against Salina. Hattaway has 846 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries through five games.