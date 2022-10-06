 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 6 high school kickoff: Jayce Ward leads Cascia Hall's offense against Jay

  • 0
rejoice (copy)

Jayce Ward leads Cascia Hall in touchdowns with seven. 

 JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World

NUMBERS TO KNOW

105.6: Pawhuska quarterback Todd Drummond’s QBR. Through five games, Drummond has passed for 1,704 yards and tossed 13 touchdowns. He’ll look to continue his prowess against Nowata.

34.8: Average points scored by Kiefer. The Trojans are undefeated this season, led by a potent offense consisting of WR Brayden Barber, RB Tate Rader and QB Jaxon Worley. 

Bixby won by 80 points last week. Stillwater won by 85 the week before. A discussion about mercy rules and the running clock. Plus, Barry and Dean pick their first-half MVPs and well as look ahead to another week of intriguing matchups.

6: Of the past seven matchups between Bishop Kelley and Edison have ended in a Comets win. The Eagles' last win was 33-14 in 2019. 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jayce Ward, RB, Cascia Hall

The Commandos’ senior running back leads the team's rushers with 67 carries for 306 yards and five TDs. He’s also collected nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Watch for Ward to continue his offensive output against Jay.

People are also reading…

Knox Dyson, QB, Beggs

After scoring 72 points as an offense against Victory Christian last Friday, Dyson will look to keep the offense humming against Kansas. 

Karson Jinks, QB, Miami

The dual-threat senior quarterback has rushed for 617 yards and four touchdowns for the Wardogs. He’s also tossed two touchdowns for Miami, who will play Skiatook on Friday.

Reese Roller, LB, Verdigris

The senior linebacker leads the Cardinals in tackles for loss with 14, and in sacks with eight. Watch for him to continue his defensive prowess against Bristow. 

Logan Hattaway, RB, Sequoyah (Claremore)

After losing to Rejoice Christian last Friday, the Eagles’ senior running back will look to get Sequoyah (Claremore) back on track against Salina. Hattaway has 846 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries through five games.

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the Bill Knight Automotive high school athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert