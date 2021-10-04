Week 6 features Bixby-Choctaw, Beggs-Metro, BTW-Sand Springs showdowns

All games 7 p.m. Friday
1. District 6AII-2: No. 1 Bixby (5-0, 2-0) at No. 2 Choctaw (4-1, 2-0)
The outlook: A rematch of Bixby's 17-14 win in last year's state final. The Spartans carry a 41-game winning streak.
TV: YurView (Cox3)
Key matchups: Choctaw's defense, led by pass-rushing end DeSean Brown, gave Bixby's offense its toughest test (twice) last year and shut down state player of the year Braylin Presley in the second half of the title game. Presley, however, did enough to help the Spartans come away with two wins over Choctaw as he racked up 385 yards and four TDs. He has 850 yards and 10 TDs as a rusher-receiver this year. Choctaw also frustrated Bixby's passing game last year. Bixby quarterback Christian Burke, in his first year as a starter, has been very effective with 80-of-118 passing for 1,128 yards and 15 TDs. Choctaw QB Steele Wasel has passed for 900 yards and 14 TDs, but Bixby's pass rush, led by Jack Puckett, overwhelmed the Yellowjackets with 10 sacks, including three in the last four plays.
Series history: Bixby's 24-13 win in Week 6 last year was the first-ever meeting between the teams.
2. 2A-7: No. 3 Beggs (4-1, 2-0) at No. 1 Metro Christian (4-1, 2-0)
The outlook: Just as was the case last year, both teams have explosive offenses, but don't be surprised if it turns out to be another defensive battle as Metro won 14-6 in Week 6 last year.
Key players: Beggs running back CJ Brown, an Oklahoma State commit, has rushed for 1,029 yards and 15 TDs. Metro Christian QB Kirk Francis has completed 90-of-149 passes for 1,035 yards and 12 TDs. In last year's game, Metro allowed only 16 rushing yards, but could only produce 76 passing yards. Brown scored Beggs' TD in the game.
Series history: Metro leads 9-4. Before 2018, the teams had not played each other since Metro’s 48-13 win in 2003.
3. 6AII-2: No. 3 Booker T. Washington (4-1, 1-1) at No. 4 Sand Springs (5-0, 2-0)
The outlook: This a huge measuring stick for the Sandites, who start a tough three-game stretch against a team that has routed them the past four years. Sand Springs will visit No. 1 Bixby next week and host No. 2 Choctaw on Oct. 22.
Key matchup: Quarterbacks Lathan Boone of BTW and Ty Pennington of Sand Springs are having stellar seasons. Boone, who passed for 286 yards and three TDs in last year's 49-0 win over Sand Springs, is 61-of-92 passing for 950 yards and 11 TDs plus three rushing touchdowns. Pennington has connected on 81-of-120 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs with no interceptions. Last year, Pennington was 3-of-14 for only 16 yards and two interceptions against BTW.
Series history: Washington leads 17-7, with Sand Springs’ last win coming in the 2015 semifinals.
4. 6AI-II: No. 7 Mustang (3-2, 2-0) at No. 5 Union (4-1, 2-0)
The outlook: Three of Mustang's five games have come down to the final play and this has the potential for another thrilling finish. Mustang won 23-21 on a touchdown with 15 seconds left in its previous visit to Union in 2019 — a rare district home loss for Union.
Notable: Union's Rovaughn Banks rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries in 2019 against Mustang and last year had 165 yards in eight rushes in a 66-10 win. ... Mustang has scored at least 48 points in four of its five games. Union is allowing only 16.8 points.
Series history: Union leads 8-1 in a series that began in the 2005 6A state final. Four of the games have been decided by a TD or less.
5. 4A-3: No. 7 Bristow (4-1, 2-0) at No. 5 Grove (5-0, 2-0)
The outlook: A matchup of 4A-3 co-leaders that doesn't involve Wagoner is a rarity.
Key matchup: Grove's offense, which is averaging 54.2 points, against Bristow's defense that led a 3-0 win over Wagoner last week. Bristow will try to slow down Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, who has rushed for 1,149 yards and 20 TDs.
Series history: Bristow leads 3-0 with wins of 63-27 in 2018, 46-16 in '19 and 33-13 last year.
Best of the rest
2A-5: No. 10 Cascia Hall (3-2, 2-0) at No. 7 Vian (4-1, 2-0) — Vian tries to avenge last year's 7-6 loss at Cascia.
3A-4: No. 1 Holland Hall (5-0, 2-0) at Vinita (4-1, 2-0) — COVID protocols canceled their meeting last year. Three of Vinita's wins have come against winless teams. Vinita averages 42.8 points and Holland Hall allows 9.
3A-3: No. 2 Lincoln Christian (6-0, 2-0) at No. 9 Westville (6-0, 2-0) — Westville is 6-0 for the first time since 1963 — a big turnaround for the Yellowjackets, who were 5-36 from 2017-20.
3A-4: Mannford (0-5, 0-2) at Central (3-2, 0-2) — It's the opening game for Central's on-campus stadium.
5A-4: No. 9 Sapulpa (3-2, 1-1) at Tahlequah (3-2, 1-1) — Sapulpa's Zac Mason passed for three TDs in last year's 34-24 win over Tahlequah.