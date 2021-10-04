Week 6 features Bixby-Choctaw, Beggs-Metro, BTW-Sand Springs showdowns

1. District 6AII-2: No. 1 Bixby (5-0, 2-0) at No. 2 Choctaw (4-1, 2-0)

Key matchups: Choctaw's defense, led by pass-rushing end DeSean Brown, gave Bixby's offense its toughest test (twice) last year and shut down state player of the year Braylin Presley in the second half of the title game. Presley, however, did enough to help the Spartans come away with two wins over Choctaw as he racked up 385 yards and four TDs. He has 850 yards and 10 TDs as a rusher-receiver this year. Choctaw also frustrated Bixby's passing game last year. Bixby quarterback Christian Burke, in his first year as a starter, has been very effective with 80-of-118 passing for 1,128 yards and 15 TDs. Choctaw QB Steele Wasel has passed for 900 yards and 14 TDs, but Bixby's pass rush, led by Jack Puckett, overwhelmed the Yellowjackets with 10 sacks, including three in the last four plays.