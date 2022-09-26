Week 5's top matchups include Claremore Sequoyah-Rejoice Christian, Stillwater-BTW

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. 2A-8: No. 6 Claremore Sequoyah at No. 2 Rejoice Christian

The outlook: Could be a similar game as their 2020 thriller, won by Sequoyah 56-49. Two high-scoring teams that appear evenly matched on paper. Sequoyah scores 57.5 points and gives up 13.8. Rejoice averages 57 points and allows 15.8.

Records: Claremore Sequoyah 4-0, 3-1; Rejoice Christian 4-0, 1-0

Key matchup: Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson against the Sequoyah defense that is led by lineman Ethan Germany, and linebackers Jacob Marmon and Brody Nichols. Wilson has passed for 1,339 yards and 14 touchdowns, and has rushed for seven TDs this season. In two career games against Sequoyah, he has accounted for 937 yards and 13 TDs.

Series history: Rejoice won last year 63-0 as Solomon Morton had three TD catches and a Pick-6. In Sequoyah's 2020 win, Logan Hattaway had 10 carries for 181 yards, including the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter.

Quotable: Sequoyah coach Rob Gilbreath: "They are really good with a 6-4 quarterback who can throw it and runs like a deer. They have skill kids everywhere and are good up front. You have two teams with different offensive philosophies, it will be a fun matchup."

Rejoice coach Brent Marley: "Sequoyah is tough and physical. They will make you pay for your mistakes. It's going to be a very difficult test."

2. 6AII-1: No. 1 Stillwater at No. 4 B.T. Washington

The outlook: The host Hornets look to avenge last year's 36-29 quarterfinal loss at Stillwater.

Records: Stillwater 4-0, 1-0; B.T. Washington 2-2, 1-0

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key players: Stillwater — QB Gage Gundy is 39-of-58 passing for 623 yards and six TDs this season plus two rushing TDs. Noah Roberts has rushed for 410 yards and 10 TDs. B.T. Washington — QB Lathan Boone is 66-of-112 for 878 yards and 10 TDs. Last week, Boone was 19-of-26 for 371 yards and five TDs plus he had 11 carries for 99 yards with a TD in a 41-7 win at Bartlesville. Tight end/defensive Demetrius Prudom had seven receptions for 116 yards and three TDS, plus three tackles with a sack.

Series history: In Stillwater's playoff win last year, Gundy passed and rushed for a TD while Boone passed for 312 yards. Stillwater also won 38-28 in the '18 quarterfinals. This is their first regular-season meeting since BTW's 41-13 win in 2013. The series is tied 8-8 since 1986.

3. 6AI-2: No. 5 Owasso at No. 4 Mustang

The outlook: Owasso tries to avenge last year's 47-41 upset loss that derailed the Rams' season. It will be the fourth meeting as head coaches between first cousins Bill Blankenship (Owasso) and Lee Blankenship (Mustang).

Records: Owasso 1-3, 0-1; Mustang 3-1, 1-0

Key players: OU receiver commit Jacobe Johnson had three long TDs against Owasso last year. Owasso QB Mason Willingham is 73-of-118 passing for 808 yards and four TDs. He also has rushed for 223 yards and two TDs.

Series history: Owasso leads 5-3 and is 4-1 with Bill Blankenship as head coach.

4. 5A-3: No. 1 McAlester at No. 4 Del City

The outlook: Many outside the Tulsa area are projecting this as a potential state championship preview.

Records: McAlester 4-0, 1-0; Del City 4-0, 1-0

Key players: McAlester — OU commit Erik McCarty has rushed for 332 yards and six TDs. Del City — Kansas State cornerback commit Kanijal Thomas has nine catches for 271 yards and six TDs plus two interceptions. OSU defensive lineman commit Jaedon Foreman has three sacks.

Series history: In the only previous meeting, McAlester routed Del City 56-8 in the 2014 quarterfinals.

5. 5A-3: No. 3 Coweta at No. 7 Sapulpa

The outlook: Sapulpa head coach Tim Holt Jr. faces for the first time the team he coached to three playoff berths from 2016-18, including a district title in '18.

Records: Coweta 4-0, 1-0; Sapulpa 3-1, 1-0

QB matchup: Coweta's Na'Kylan Starks, after moving from receiver. has passed for three TDs in each of the past two games as he has kept the Tigers' offense rolling after starter Carson Laverty's injury. Sapulpa's Colton Howard is 51-of-86 for 696 yards and 11 TDs. He also has rushed for 167 yards.

Series history: This will be their first meeting.

BEST OF THE REST

6AI-1 No. 6 Broken Arrow (1-3, 1-0) at No. 9 Norman North (2-2, 0-1): A second consecutive long Thursday trip for Broken Arrow, which picked up its first win last week. Televised by YurView at 7 p.m.

5A-3: Bishop Kelley (1-3, 1-0) at No. 5 Collinsville (4-0, 1-0): Their first meeting since Kelley's 27-0 win in a 2019 playoff opener. Kelley leads the series 5-2 — all the games have been since 2010.

3A-3: No. 5 Cascia Hall (3-1, 1-0) at No. 9 Central (3-1, 1-0): The Commandos and Braves meet for the first time.

2A-7: Kiefer (4-0, 1-0) at Sperry (2-2, 1-0): Should be a much different game than their last two meetings -- Sperry won 57-7 in 2019 and 50-0 in '18. Before that, they had not met since 1963. Sperry has won all six games in the series.

6AI-1: No. 3 Jenks (3-1, 1-0) at No. 7 Westmoore (2-2, 1-0): Jenks defeated Westmoore 49-14 last year as Ty Walls had three catches for 126 yards and two TDs.

6AI-1: No. 7 Sand Springs (2-2, 0-1) at No. 8 Tahlequah (2-2, 1-0): These teams meet for the first time since Sand Springs' 35-28 win in 2007.

4A-3: Oologah (2-2, 1-0) at No. 4 Wagoner (2-2, 1-0): The Bulldogs defeated Oologah in three consecutive state finals from 2014-16. Wagoner outscored Oologah 100-0 in the last two meetings.

3A-3: No. 1 Verdigris (4-0, 1-0) at Holland Hall (0-4, 0-1): The teams split two meetings last year with Holland Hall winning in the semifinals. Verdigris survived 35-32 against No. 9 Central last week while Holland Hall played its best game of the season in a 21-14 loss to No. 5 Cascia Hall.

2A-7: Victory Christian (2-2, 1-0) at No. 6 Beggs (2-2, 1-0): Victory edged Beggs 27-26 to win the district title in last year's regular-season finale. Beggs' offensive coordinator is Ben Palmer, who was Victory's head coach the past two seasons.

6AI-2: Yukon (1-3, 0-1) at No. 2 Union (4-0, 1-0): A rematch of Union's 59-24 win in last year's quarterfinals.