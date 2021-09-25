Week 5's must-see game: Jenks at Broken Arrow

Week 5’s must-see game: Jenks (3-1) at Broken Arrow (2-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium
The matchup: This will be Josh Blankenship's first home game as Broken Arrow's head coach. These teams have combined to win two of the last three Class 6AI state titles. Defending state champion Jenks will be ranked No. 1 and Broken Arrow No. 4. Jenks won last year's meeting, 38-30.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
