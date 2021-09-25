Week 5's must-see game: Jenks at Broken Arrow

Week 5’s must-see game: Jenks (3-1) at Broken Arrow (2-2)

The matchup: This will be Josh Blankenship's first home game as Broken Arrow's head coach. These teams have combined to win two of the last three Class 6AI state titles. Defending state champion Jenks will be ranked No. 1 and Broken Arrow No. 4. Jenks won last year's meeting, 38-30.