Week 5's must-see game: Jenks at Broken Arrow
Jenks' Ty Walls flips into the end zone while scoring a touchdown during last year's game against Broken Arrow. The teams meet again Friday. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule

Video courtesy of FOX23

Week 5’s must-see game: Jenks (3-1) at Broken Arrow (2-2)

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium

The matchup: This will be Josh Blankenship's first home game as Broken Arrow's head coach. These teams have combined to win two of the last three Class 6AI state titles. Defending state champion Jenks will be ranked No. 1 and Broken Arrow No. 4. Jenks won last year's meeting, 38-30.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

