Week 5’s must-see game: Stillwater (4-0) at Booker T. Washington (2-2)

Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy will look to keep the Pioneers undefeated Friday against Booker T. Washington in a pivotal 6AII-1 matchup. 

 Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

Week 5's must-see game: Stillwater (4-0) at Booker T. Washington (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: S.E. Williams Stadium

The matchup: Both schools entered 2022 as favorites to win the Class 6AII state championship. While Stillwater has lived up to the hype — starting the season undefeated — the Hornets struggled early, losing their first two games before rattling off two consecutive routs. Stillwater won the most recent matchup 35-26 in last season’s 6AII quarterfinals.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

