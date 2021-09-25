 Skip to main content
WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm (16) hands off to William Mason (41) during last year's game against Rogers. FILE PHOTO

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Coweta at Rogers

Friday

Nowata at Adair

Afton at Commerce

Allen at Okemah

Bartlesville at B.T. Washington

Drumright at Barnsdall

Beggs at Okmulgee

Verdigris at Berryhill

Bishop Kelley at Durant

Putnam West at Bixby

Wagoner at Bristow

Jenks at Broken Arrow, 7:05 p.m.

Canadian at Porter

Caney Valley at Hominy

Cascia Hall at Spiro

Catoosa at Grove

Central at Holland Hall

Checotah at Stigler

Morrison at Chelsea

Choctaw at Ponca City

Memorial at Claremore

Crossings Christian at Claremore Christian

Salina at Claremore Sequoyah

Miami at Cleveland

Collinsville at Sapulpa

Copan at Medford

Cushing at OKC Northwest Classen

Deer Creek-Lamont at Wesleyan Christian

Del City at Stillwater

Strother at Depew

Summit Christian at Dewar

Sperry at Dewey

East Central at McAlester

Shawnee at Edison

Edmond Memorial at Norman

Westmoore at Edmond Santa Fe

Eufaula at Hugo

Pawhuska at Fairland

Stilwell at Fort Gibson

Glenpool at Pryor

Tahlequah at Hale

Morris at Haskell

Metro Christian at Henryetta

Jay at Inola

Rejoice Christian at Kansas

OKC Millwood at Kellyville

Kiefer at Victory Christian

Liberty at Stroud

Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian

Vinita at Mannford

McLain at Poteau

Wewoka at Mounds

Sallisaw at Muldrow

Sand Springs at Muskogee

Dallas Dasche Homeschool at NOAH

Skiatook at Oologah

Pawnee at Woodland

Wetumka at Prue

Union at Putnam City

Regent Prep at Wellston

Vian at Roland

Westville at Tahlequah Sequoyah

Broken Bow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Yale at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Norman North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

