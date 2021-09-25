WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Coweta at Rogers
Friday
Nowata at Adair
Afton at Commerce
Allen at Okemah
Bartlesville at B.T. Washington
Drumright at Barnsdall
Beggs at Okmulgee
Verdigris at Berryhill
Bishop Kelley at Durant
Putnam West at Bixby
Wagoner at Bristow
Jenks at Broken Arrow, 7:05 p.m.
Canadian at Porter
Caney Valley at Hominy
Cascia Hall at Spiro
Catoosa at Grove
Central at Holland Hall
Checotah at Stigler
Morrison at Chelsea
Choctaw at Ponca City
Memorial at Claremore
Crossings Christian at Claremore Christian
Salina at Claremore Sequoyah
Miami at Cleveland
Collinsville at Sapulpa
Copan at Medford
Cushing at OKC Northwest Classen
Deer Creek-Lamont at Wesleyan Christian
Del City at Stillwater
Strother at Depew
Summit Christian at Dewar
Sperry at Dewey
East Central at McAlester
Shawnee at Edison
Edmond Memorial at Norman
Westmoore at Edmond Santa Fe
Eufaula at Hugo
Pawhuska at Fairland
Stilwell at Fort Gibson
Glenpool at Pryor
Tahlequah at Hale
Morris at Haskell
Metro Christian at Henryetta
Jay at Inola
Rejoice Christian at Kansas
OKC Millwood at Kellyville
Kiefer at Victory Christian
Liberty at Stroud
Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian
Vinita at Mannford
McLain at Poteau
Wewoka at Mounds
Sallisaw at Muldrow
Sand Springs at Muskogee
Dallas Dasche Homeschool at NOAH
Skiatook at Oologah
Pawnee at Woodland
Wetumka at Prue
Union at Putnam City
Regent Prep at Wellston
Vian at Roland
Westville at Tahlequah Sequoyah
Broken Bow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Yale at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Norman North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.