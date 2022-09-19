Week 4's top games include longtime rivalries like Union-Owasso and Muskogee-Sand Springs

All games are district openers at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. District 6AI-2: No. 2 Union at No. 6 Owasso

The outlook: A matchup of teams that have combined to win three of the past six state titles.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Records: Union 3-0, Owasso 1-2

Key matchup: Quarterbacks -- Union's Shaker Reisig has been very efficient in each of his three games. He has completed 51-of-74 passes for 655 yards and five touchdowns. Owasso's Mason Willingham is 48-of-82 for 579 yards with three TDs plus has rushed for 198 yards and two TDs.

Notable: Both head coaches, Union's Kirk Fridrich and Owasso’s Bill Blankenship, were once head coaches for their opponent. Fridrich led Owasso to the semifinals in his lone season there in 2006 before moving to Union. Blankenship won three state titles in 14 years (1992-2005) at Union.

Series history: Union has won seven of the past 10 meetings, including 10-7 in overtime last year, although Owasso is 3-2 in the last five games, starting with a 21-14 win in the 2017 state final. Earlier in ‘17, Union prevailed 44-41 in double overtime in Week 4.

2. 6AII-2: No. 6 Muskogee at No. 7 Sand Springs

The outlook: This is the most anticipated matchup between these teams since their 2016 classic.

Records: Muskogee 3-0, Sand Springs 2-1

Key players: Muskogee QB Jamarian Ficklin has completed 55-of-80 passes for 904 yards and nine TDs. Ficklin's breakout game came against the Sandites last year when he passed for 398 yards and three TDs in a 48-34 loss. Sand Springs running back Kenneth Page has rushed for 363 yards and eight TDs.

Series history: The Sandites have won the past two meetings after Muskogee captured three in a row. That followed the 2016 thriller when Sand Springs prevailed after one of the most famous 2-point conversions in program history resulted in a 26-25 comeback win at Muskogee. That victory catapulted the Sandites to the No. 1 ranking in 6AII. Their first meeting was Muskogee's 20-0 win in 1953.

3. 6AI-1: Enid at No. 3 Jenks

The outlook: With several starters expected back after being sidelined, this is a chance for Jenks to relaunch its offense after producing only 30 points in the first three games.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Records: Enid 2-1, Jenks 2-1

Key players: Enid's Tykie Andrews has caught six TDs this season -- two in each of the first three games. Jenks receiver Ty Walls had four catches for 118 yards and two TDs -- all in the first half -- in last year's 49-6 win over Enid.

Series history: Jenks leads 9-3 with nine wins in a row, including 28-7 in the 2006 6A state final.

4. A-5: No. 7 Hominy at No. 10 Pawnee

The outlook: The most anticipated meeting between these longtime rivals since Hominy's 36-33 comeback win in the 2017 playoffs.

Records: Hominy 3-0, Pawnee 3-0

Key players: Hominy quarterback Jaxon Woods accounted for 297 yards and four TDs in the Bucks' 27-22 win at Pawhuska before last week's open date. Pawnee's Jacob Warnock had 37 rushes for 239 yards and five TDs in a 66-55 win over Meeker last week.

Series history: Pawnee has won three in a row, including 44-36 last year. The series dates back to 1932.

5. 3A-4: Holland Hall at No. 5 Cascia Hall

The outlook: This is their 55th meeting since the series started in 1966, but the first time they have matched up in a district game.

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Records: Holland Hall 0-3, Cascia Hall 2-1

Key matchup: The Commandos' Blue Swarm defense against Holland Hall's offense, which has produced only one TD this season.

Series history: Cascia leads 34-20 and has won seven of the past 11, but Holland Hall won 45-7 last year.

Best of the rest

5A-4: Bishop Kelley (0-3) at Rogers (3-0): The last time the Comets started 0-3 was in 2010 -- and then they defeated Rogers in Week 4. Last year, Kelley defeated Rogers 55-34.

6AI-1 No. 1 Bixby (3-0) at No. 7 Norman North (2-1): Looked like a game-of-the-week candidate until Norman North's 28-23 loss last week at previously winless Yukon.

3A-4: No. 10 Central (3-0) at No. 1 Verdigris (3-0): A good measuring stick for Central, which also started 3-0 last year, but lost 48-6 to Verdigris.

5A-3: Glenpool (2-1) at No. 3 Coweta (3-0): They are meeting for the first time since Coweta's 41-22 win in 2019.

4A-3: No. 4 Wagoner (1-2) at Skiatook (1-2): Wagoner won last year's battle of the Bulldogs, 34-14.