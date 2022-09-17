 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 4's must-see game: Union at Owasso

Owasso's Jake Adams pursues a Union receiver during their game last year.

 Mike Simons Tulsa World

Union (3-0) at Owasso (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Owasso Stadium

The matchup: It's the District 6AI-2 opener for both teams. Owasso entered last year's game as a strong favorite, but Union came away with a 10-7 overtime victory. Second-ranked Union has won by at least 21 points in all three of its games. The No. 6 Rams are coming off a 27-26 win over Broken Arrow, which lost a week earlier 28-7 to Union.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

TU Sports Extra podcast: An emotional roller coaster both times

