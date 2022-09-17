Week 4's must-see game: Union at Owasso Union at Owasso

Week 4's must-see game: Union (3-0) at Owasso (1-2)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Owasso Stadium
The matchup: It's the District 6AI-2 opener for both teams. Owasso entered last year's game as a strong favorite, but Union came away with a 10-7 overtime victory. Second-ranked Union has won by at least 21 points in all three of its games. The No. 6 Rams are coming off a 27-26 win over Broken Arrow, which lost a week earlier 28-7 to Union.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.