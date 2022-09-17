Week 4's must-see game: Union at Owasso Union at Owasso

The matchup: It's the District 6AI-2 opener for both teams. Owasso entered last year's game as a strong favorite, but Union came away with a 10-7 overtime victory. Second-ranked Union has won by at least 21 points in all three of its games. The No. 6 Rams are coming off a 27-26 win over Broken Arrow, which lost a week earlier 28-7 to Union.