The matchup: This district opener is a rematch of Owasso's 50-47, six-overtime win in last year's Class 6AI semifinals. Union won last year's district matchup, 35-17. Both teams are coming off a bye week. Second-ranked Owasso has won two in a row after a loss against No. 1 Bixby while fifth-ranked Union started 2-0 before a loss at Jenks.