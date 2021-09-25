WEEK 4 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Thursday
Broken Arrow 19, Westmoore 12
Friday
Stillwater 35, Edmond Deer Creek 28
Union 10, Owasso 7 (OT)
Jenks 49, Enid 6
Choctaw 29, B.T. Washington 20
Muskogee 42, Putnam City West 12
Rogers 42, East Central 6
Sapulpa 47, Memorial 8
Bixby 71, Bartlesville 0
Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14
Coweta 56, Edison 7
Glenpool 21, Claremore 17
Holland Hall 41, Mannford 0
Lincoln Christian 63, Tahlequah Sequoyah 0
Sand Springs 30, Ponca City 13
Vinita 56, Central 34
Catoosa 9, Skiatook 7
Sperry 63, Nowata 14
McAlester 19, Bishop Kelley 0
Yukon 38, Norman 25
Berryhill 48, Inola 7
Cascia Hall 48, Heavener 0
Metro Christian 50, Okmulgee 14
Sallisaw 34, McLain 12
Verdigris 40, Jay 12
Victory Christian 58, Morris 7
Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34
Beggs 82, Henryetta 25
Claremore Sequoyah 19, Kansas 0
Grove 59, Oologah 35
Kiefer 56, Haskell 29
Meeker 42, Kellyville 27
Pawhuska 75, Commerce 14
Pryor 31, Tahlequah 14
Regent Prep 46, Yale 0
Rejoice Christian 56, Salina 14
Edmond Santa Fe 49, Edmond Memorial 21
Adair 44, Dewey 20
Pawnee 44, Hominy 36
Tuttle 22, Cushing 7
Eufaula 49, Hartshorne 12
Fort Gibson 49, Muldrow 7
Bluejacket 60, Copan 6
Bristow 42, Miami 7
Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0
Davenport 48, Strother 0
Dewar 57, Foyil 0
Kremlin 46, Olive 0
Medford 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Mounds 46, Allen 28
Mustang 49, Norman North 48
NOAH 46, Northeast (Kansas City, Mo) 6
Okemah 60, Liberty 6
Oklahoma Union 51, Afton 0
Porter 44, Talihina 30
Poteau 46, Hilldale 16
Quapaw 47, Wyandotte 12
Seminole 28, Stigler 21
Stroud 50, Savanna 21
Vian 48, Keys 7
Wellston 26, Drumright 24
Wesleyan Christian 54, Welch 8
Westville 38, Locust Grove 13
Woodland 38, Caney Valley 14