 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEEK 4 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
0 Comments
WEEK 4 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

WEEK 4 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Video courtesy of FOX23

Thursday

Broken Arrow 19, Westmoore 12

Friday

Stillwater 35, Edmond Deer Creek 28

Union 10, Owasso 7 (OT)

Jenks 49, Enid 6

Choctaw 29, B.T. Washington 20

Muskogee 42, Putnam City West 12

Rogers 42, East Central 6

Sapulpa 47, Memorial 8

Bixby 71, Bartlesville 0

Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14

Coweta 56, Edison 7

Glenpool 21, Claremore 17

Holland Hall 41, Mannford 0

Lincoln Christian 63, Tahlequah Sequoyah 0

Sand Springs 30, Ponca City 13

Vinita 56, Central 34

Catoosa 9, Skiatook 7

Sperry 63, Nowata 14

McAlester 19, Bishop Kelley 0

Yukon 38, Norman 25

Berryhill 48, Inola 7

Cascia Hall 48, Heavener 0

Metro Christian 50, Okmulgee 14

Sallisaw 34, McLain 12

Verdigris 40, Jay 12

Victory Christian 58, Morris 7

Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34

Beggs 82, Henryetta 25

Claremore Sequoyah 19, Kansas 0

Grove 59, Oologah 35

Kiefer 56, Haskell 29

Meeker 42, Kellyville 27

Pawhuska 75, Commerce 14

Pryor 31, Tahlequah 14

Regent Prep 46, Yale 0

Rejoice Christian 56, Salina 14

Edmond Santa Fe 49, Edmond Memorial 21

Adair 44, Dewey 20

Pawnee 44, Hominy 36

Tuttle 22, Cushing 7

Eufaula 49, Hartshorne 12

Fort Gibson 49, Muldrow 7

Bluejacket 60, Copan 6

Bristow 42, Miami 7

Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0

Davenport 48, Strother 0

Dewar 57, Foyil 0

Kremlin 46, Olive 0

Medford 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Mounds 46, Allen 28

Mustang 49, Norman North 48

NOAH 46, Northeast (Kansas City, Mo) 6

Okemah 60, Liberty 6

Oklahoma Union 51, Afton 0

Porter 44, Talihina 30

Poteau 46, Hilldale 16

Quapaw 47, Wyandotte 12

Seminole 28, Stigler 21

Stroud 50, Savanna 21

Vian 48, Keys 7

Wellston 26, Drumright 24

Wesleyan Christian 54, Welch 8

Westville 38, Locust Grove 13

Woodland 38, Caney Valley 14

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News