Week 4 high school kickoff: Grove's Carson Trimble aims for fourth win of season

Leads the Hornets in tackles with 28 and ranks second in tackles for loss with three. The senior linebacker will look to stabilize BTW against Bartlesville.
Seth Kruse, WR, Lincoln Christian
Senior receiver ranks second in receptions (13) and yards (265) for the Bulldogs four games into the season. Lincoln Christian will look to his production against Berryhill on Friday.
Carson Trimble, QB, Grove
After throwing for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Wagoner, the Ridgerunners’ offense again will look to their senior quarterback against Edison on Friday.
Stice Smith, QB, Bishop Kelley
After starting the season 0-3, the Comets will lean on Smith to redirect their trajectory against Rogers. The junior quarterback is crafty with his feet and his arm and will look to upset the Ropers on Friday.
