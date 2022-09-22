Week 4 high school kickoff: Grove's Carson Trimble aims for fourth win of season

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3,033: Days since East Central and Del City played. The Eagles dominated the Cardinals 52-27 in the last meeting in 2013.

4: Interceptions by Victory Christian’s Joshua Taylor. The senior safety is tied for the most in Oklahoma and will look to add to his total against Okmulgee.

21: Points Cleveland scored through three games this season. The Tigers will look to reverse the trend and win their first game of the season against Oologah.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

John Reed, LB, Pawhuska

Senior linebacker leads the Huskies’ defense – and the state – in tackles with 64. He will look to continue his prowess against Vinita while also doubles as an offensive lineman for Pawhuska.

Aiden Walker, LB/SS, Booker T. Washington

Leads the Hornets in tackles with 28 and ranks second in tackles for loss with three. The senior linebacker will look to stabilize BTW against Bartlesville.

Seth Kruse, WR, Lincoln Christian

Senior receiver ranks second in receptions (13) and yards (265) for the Bulldogs four games into the season. Lincoln Christian will look to his production against Berryhill on Friday.

Carson Trimble, QB, Grove

After throwing for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Wagoner, the Ridgerunners’ offense again will look to their senior quarterback against Edison on Friday.

Stice Smith, QB, Bishop Kelley

After starting the season 0-3, the Comets will lean on Smith to redirect their trajectory against Rogers. The junior quarterback is crafty with his feet and his arm and will look to upset the Ropers on Friday.