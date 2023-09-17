Thursday
Catoosa at McLain, 6 p.m.
Dewar at Arkoma
McAlester at Memorial
Shawnee at McGuinness
Stillwater at OKC Grant
Wilson (Henryetta) at Coyle
Friday
Adair at Claremore Sequoyah
Afton at Ketchum
Alex at Laverne
Altus at Midwest City
Anadarko at Mannford
Bartlesville at B.T. Washington
Beaver at Okeene
Beggs at Westville
Berryhill at Lincoln Christian
Bethany at Tuttle
Bristow at Inola
Caney Valley at Nowata
Cascia Hall at Holland Hall
Central (Sallisaw) at Haskell
Chelsea at Woodland
Choctaw at Putnam North
Claremore Christian at Barnsdall
Colcord at Quapaw
Collinsville at Pryor
Coweta at Genpool
Deer Creek at Ponca City
Drumright at Keota
Duncan at Lawton MacArthur
Durant at Sapulpa
East Central at Del City
Edmond Memorial at Edmond Santa Fe
Edmond North at Norman
Elgin at El Reno
Foyil at Summit Christian
Grove at Edison
Hale at Claremore
Harrah at Blanchard
Holdenville at Davis
Idabel at Hugo
Jay at Dewey
Jenks at Enid
Kansas at Sperry
Kiefer at Morris
Lawton at Putnam City
Lawton Eisenhower at Carl Albert
Liberty at Stroud
Lone Grove at Heritage Hall
Miami at Cushing
Millwood at Alva
Minco at Cashion
Mt. St. Mary at Metro Christian
Muldrow at Checotah
Newkirk at Chisholm
Noble at Ardmore
Norman North at Bixby
Oologah at Cleveland
Okla. Uinion at Morrison
Okmulgee at Victory Christian
Owasso at Union
Pawnee at Hominy
Perkins-Tryon at Kingfisher
Poteau at Fort Gibson
Prague at Henryetta
Putnam West at Tahlequah
Regent Prep at Wetumka
Rejoice Christian at Salina
Rogers at Bishop Kelley
Roland at Keys
Sallisaw at Ada
Sand Springs at Muskogee
Sequoyah Tahlequah at Okemah
Skiatook at Wagoner
Southmoore at Broken Arrow
Spiro at Eufaula
SW Covenant at Davenport
Talihina at Gore
Verdigris at Central
Vinita at Pawhuska
Warner at Vian
Wesleyan Christian at Oaks
Wewoka at Mounds
Yale at Depew
Yukon at Mustang