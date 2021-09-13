Week 3's top games include Holland Hall-Metro Christian, Stillwater-Bixby

Key players: Metro quarterback Kirk Francis, who passed for 367 yards and five TDs in last year's 2A state final against Washington, has thrown for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games this season. JJ Shelby, with 11 catches for 159 yards and a TD, is his top receiver. Tagg Campbell, with 260 yards and three TDs, is the leading rusher. Dempsey Gillman leads the Metro defense with 30 tackles and 7.5 sacks. For Holland Hall, Zane Woodham and NuNu Campbell have made a big impact on both sides of the ball. Woodham has rushed for 279 yards with four TDs. He also has been involved in 24 tackles. Campbell has nine catches and two TDs. Kordell Gouldsby is 28-of-43 passing and has accounted for 493 yards in his first two career starts at QB. Magnus Lepak has four field goals of more than 40 yards.