Week 3's must-see game: Wagoner at Grove

The matchup: A rematch of Wagoner’s 22-20 win in a Week 9 showdown last season when the teams were in the same Class 4A district. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in 4A, won with a safety on the final play. Wagoner’s Dale Condict can pass Allan Trimble and Rick Gandy into 17th place on the state’s all-time coaching wins list at 243. Grove, which has moved up to 5A, has outscored its first two opponents 90-23.