The matchup: The host Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs look to avenge last year's 42-35 loss against the 2022 Arkansas 5A state runner-up. Shiloh is the only team to defeat Lincoln during the regular season since 2018. This will be Saints coach Tucker Barnard's first game back in Oklahoma since being hired by Shiloh in July. Barnard led Stillwater to a perfect season and Class 6AII state title last year.