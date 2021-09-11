Week 3’s must-see game: Holland Hall (2-0) at Metro Christian (2-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Patriot Stadium
The matchup: A showdown between two defending state champions and top-ranked teams that are located about 5 1/2 miles apart. Last year, Class 3A Holland Hall defeated 2A Metro 42-7 as it avenged the Patriots' 35-13 victory in 2019. Another marquee game on Friday is in 6AII as No. 3 Stillwater visits top-ranked Bixby in a rematch of state finals in 2018 and '19.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball.
