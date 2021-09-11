 Skip to main content
Week 3's must-see game: Holland Hall (2-0) at Metro Christian (2-0)
Week 3's must-see game: Holland Hall (2-0) at Metro Christian (2-0)

Holland Hall’s Ethan Roush had an interception in last year's 42-7 win over Metro Christian. 

When: 7 p.m. Friday

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Patriot Stadium

The matchup: A showdown between two defending state champions and top-ranked teams that are located about 5 1/2 miles apart. Last year, Class 3A Holland Hall defeated 2A Metro 42-7 as it avenged the Patriots' 35-13 victory in 2019. Another marquee game on Friday is in 6AII as No. 3 Stillwater visits top-ranked Bixby in a rematch of state finals in 2018 and '19.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

