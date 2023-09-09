Thursday
Bowlegs at Wilson (Henryetta)
Fairland at Liberty
South Coffeyville at Foyil
Westville at Sequoyah Tahlequah
Friday
Afton at Baxter Springs (Kan.)
Bartlesville at Collinsville
Beggs at Verdigris
Caney Valley at Chelsea
Carl Albert at Elk City
Chandler at Poteau
Claremore at Hilldale
Cushing at Berryhill
Davenport at Yale
Depew at Dewar
Edison at Catoosa
Edmond North at Enid
Eufaula at Checotah
Fort Gibson at Glenpool
Garber at Drumright
Grove at Wagoner
Hale at Skiatook
Heritage Hall at OKC Marshall
Keys at Kiefer
Lawton Eisenhower at Lawton
Mannford at Bristow
Marlow at Perkins-Tryon
Memorial at McLain
Miami at Dewey
Midwest City at Putnam North
Morris at Haskell
Morrison at Newkirk
Mounds at Kellyville
NOAH at Chisholm
Olive at Graham-Dustin
Pawnee at Meeker
Prairie Grove (Ark.) at Metro Christian
Pryor at Coweta
Rogers at East Central
Sand Springs at Ponca City
Shiloh Christian (Ark.) at Lincoln Christian
Southmoore at Edmond Memorial
Stillwater at Norman
Stroud at Okemah
Summit Christian at SW Covenant
Tahlequah at Sallisaw
Tuttle at Guthrie
Vinita at Sperry
Welch at Bluejacket
Wesleyan Christian at Barnsdall
Wetumka at Arkoma
Woodland at Pawhuska
Yukon at Norman North