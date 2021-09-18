 Skip to main content
WEEK 3 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
Video courtesy of FOX23

Friday

Bixby 42, Stillwater 14

Wagoner 42, Sperry 14

B.T. Washington 64, Edison 13

East Central 20, Memorial 6

Holland Hall 37, Metro Christian 7

Verdigris 24, Victory Christian 21

Catoosa 19, Claremore 18

Skiatook 52, Hale 0

Collinsville 42, Bartlesville 7

Sand Springs 40, Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 33

Beggs 42, Chandler 14

Cushing 55, Berryhill 14

Hominy 33, Pawhuska 31

Central 34, Wewoka 6

Fort Gibson 34, Glenpool 26

Norman 62, Mustang 58

Bristow 49, Mannford 7

Claremore Sequoyah 41, Locust Grove 20

Hilldale 64, Oologah 21

Keys 47, Tahlequah Sequoyah 0

Kiefer 28, Commerce 20

Mounds 21, Kellyville 7

Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22

Rejoice Christian 42, Luther 20

Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13

Vinita 32, Dewey 0

Chelsea 47, Ketchum 6

Ardmore 28, Ponca City 18

Eufaula 49, Checotah 6

Norman North 47, Yukon 10

Afton 28, Hulbert 6

Caney Valley 28, Liberty 12

Covington-Douglas 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Davenport 48, Alex 0

Dewar 69, Strother 24

Grove 57, Pryor 34

Lincoln Christian 58, Trinity (Texas) Christian 13

Mooreland 30, Woodland 28

Morrison 34, Haskell 0

Olive 16, Graham-Dustin 6

Prairie Grove (Ark.) 42, Stilwell 6

Roland 43, Wilburton 12

Salina 35, Fairland 8

Colcord 41, Wyandotte 0

Summit Christian 48, Barnsdall 0

Tecumseh 27, Elgin 14

Warner 51, Chouteau 6

Wesleyan Christian 45, Watts 0

Westville 32, Kansas 12

Yale 22, Depew 14

