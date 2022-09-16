Week 3 high school roundup: Metro Christian tops Prairie Grove (Ark.) 41-21

Metro Christian 41, Prairie Grove (Ark.) 21: Kirk Francis followed up his late-game heroics against Poteau last week with a stellar performance against Prairie Grove (Ark.) in a 41-21 victory on Friday night in Arkansas.

Francis completed 30 of 40 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns, including two in the second half to put Prairie Grove away. Francis connected with Reid Roth on a 9-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and he found Seth McCoy for a 6-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a 41-14 lead.

In the first half, Francis had touchdown pass to Breck Nauman (20 yards), Jaxson Grimes (26 yards) and Will Bierman (12 yards). Tagg Campbell also had a 15-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Campbell rushed for 47 yards on eight carries.

Eight Patriot receivers caught a pass from Francis, led by Roth with nine receptions for 124 yards. Nauman had seven catches for 64 yards, and Grimes hauled in three tosses from Francis for 69 yards.

Records: Metro Christian 3-0; Prairie Grove 2-1

Collinsville 35, Bartlesville 25: The Cardinals extended their unbeaten streak against the Bruins to 5-0 with another victory to wrap up non-district play.

Blake Gilkey struck first for Collinsville on an 8-yard touchdown carry in the second quarter, and then the Cardinals’ defense scored on Hudson Henslick’s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.

After Bartlesville pulled to within 14-10, Collinsville extended its lead on Kaden Rush’s 91-yard touchdown pass to Henslick.

In the fourth quarter, Rush found Zach Stein for a 61-yard touchdown pass, and the two connected again for a 67-yard touchdown pass for the Cardinals’ final score.

Records: Collinsville 3-0; Bartlesville 1-2

Tahlequah 38, Sallisaw 27: Tahlequah picked up its first victory of the season with a balanced offensive attack on Friday night. The Tigers piled up 413 yards on offense, including Brody Younger passing for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Younger’s lone touchdown pass was to Beckett Robinson for 55 yards in the first quarter to put the Tigers in front 7-3. Robinson also rushed for a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Robinson completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Eli Gibson to give Tahlequah a 28-13 lead before halftime.

Robinson rushed for 42 yards on six carries, and he caught seven passes for 138 yards.

Josh Munoz led the Tigers with 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Records: Tahlequah 1-2; Sallisaw 0-3

Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 42, Lincoln Christian 35: Lincoln Christian’s bid to break through and post a victory against Shiloh Christian came up just short this time around. The Bulldogs put together a furious rally in the fourth quarter but came up a touchdown short.

Shiloh Christian was up 42-21 late in the third quarter but would not score from that point on.

Lincoln Christian cut the lead to 42-28 on Griffin Dyer’s 42-yard touchdown run with 8:12 left, and the Bulldogs pulled with 42-35 on Luke Milligan’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Seth Kruise.

The two teams combined for 1,043 yards on offense.

For Lincoln Christian, Milligan passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Kruise caught five passes for 106 yards and a score. Jimmy Martin and John Washington both hauled in touchdown catches from Milligan.

Washington also had 205 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Eli Wisdom passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns for Shiloh Christian, and he also rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Records: Lincoln Christian 3-1; Shiloh Christian 2-1

Pawnee 66, Meeker 55: Pawnee beat Meeker for the first time, thanks to 551 yards of offense. The Black Bears collected 533 yards on the ground with Jacob Warnock leading the way with 279 yards on 37 carries. Warnock also had five touchdowns, including runs of 13 (twice), 17, 6 and 5 yards.

Warnock’s 5-yard score with 2:22 left gave Pawnee a 66-49 advantage.

Kolbe Novotny added 108 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for Pawnee, and Luke Mitchell had 88 yards on 18 carries. Mitchell, who rushed for a touchdown, also completed his only pass for 18 yards and touchdown to Novotny in the second quarter.

Records: Pawnee 3-0; Meeker 0-3