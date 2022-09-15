Week 3 high school kickoff: Pryor's Brunk Gray guiding offense against hefty Coweta secondary

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5.6: Miles separating East Central High School and Rogers High School. The Ropers defeated the Cardinals last season 42-6.

24.0: Average yards per reception for Coweta’s Na’kylan Starks. The senior wide receiver has caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in two games this season.

18: Consecutive losses for Hulbert. The Riders haven’t won since their 2019 season finale against Savanna, but will look to erase the skid Friday against Nowata.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brunk Gray, QB, Pryor

After dazzling 304 passing yards and a touchdown in a lost to Alma (Arkansas) last week, the Tigers offense will again go through Grey against Coweta. The senior QB also scored two touchdowns on rushing attempts.

John Lewis, LB, Fort Gibson

The Tigers – still searching for their first win of the season – will look to their defensive unit, led by Lewis. Through two games, the senior linebacker ranks first in tackles (27) and tackles for loss (3) on Fort Gibson’s defense.

Evan Keefe, OL, Hilldale

The senior offensive lineman creates lanes for running back Eric Virgil, who has powered the Hornets to a 2-0 start. Watch for Keefe to continue that against a sturdy Claremore defensive line.

Darian Dansby, LB, Bristow

After starting every game as a freshman, Dansby and the Pirates will aim for their first win of the season against Mannford.