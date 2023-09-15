Alex 42, Maysville 16
Allen 18, Coalgate 12
Antlers 18, Atoka 14
Barnsdall 54, Wesleyan Christian 7
Beggs 44, Verdigris 36
Blanchard 34, Shawnee 31
Boone-Apache 26, Ringling 0
Bridge Creek 42, Western Heights 12
Bristow 21, Mannford 14
Canadian 36, Wewoka 6
Carl Albert 56, Elk City 14
Catoosa 24, Edison 6
Central Sallisaw 8, Roland 7
Checotah 54, Eufaula 27
Chelsea 52, Caney Valley 15
Chickasha 38, Anadarko 8
Chisholm 22, NOAH 15
Chouteau 30, Warner 22
Claremore 63, Hilldale 13
Claremore Sequoyah 49, Locust Grove 8
Colcord 50, Oklahoma Union 7
Collinsville 27, Bartlesville 14
Covington Douglas 64, Deer Creek-Lamont 14
Crossings Christian 26, Casady 20
Cushing 42, Berryhill 21
David 49, Wynnewood 6
Drumright 80, Garber 46
Edmond Memorial 51, Southmoore 7
Edmond North 42, Enid 27
Elgin 43, Weatherford 7
Empire-Temple 50, Healdton 6
Glenpool 21, Fort Gibson 14
Graham-Dustin 28, Olive 0
Guthrie 20, Tuttle 3
Harrah 45, Seminole 6
Heritage Hall 55, John Marshall 6
Hinton 55, Carnegie 20
Hobart 41, Burns Flat-Dill City 13
Holdenville 34, North Rock Creek 15
Keota 52, Porum 6
Kiefer 62, Keys 14
Konawa 20, Stratford 18
Laverne 48, Okeene 22
Lawton Eisenhower 41, Lawton 33
Lincoln Christian 20, Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 14
Mangum 49, Sayre 20
Metro Christian 48, Prairie Grove (Ark.) 14
Miami 34, Dewey 0
Midwest City 31, Putnam City North 13
Millwood 6, Scott City (Mo.) 0
Minco 67, Merritt 24
Morris 69, Haskell 7
Morrision 38, Newkirk 12
Mounds 41, Kellyville 21
Newcastle 69, Woodward 7
Norman North 57, Yukon 28
Panama 14, Wilburton 6
Pawnee 46, Meeker 40
Piedmont 54, Duncan 3
Plainview 51, Comanche 0
Poteau 42, Chandler 21
Purcell 56, Lexington 0
Quapaw 37, Northeast 20
Ringwood 48, Waynoka 32
Rogers 48, East Central 43
Ryan 50, Central Marlow 0
Sallisaw 37, Tahlequah 23
Sand Springs 27, Ponca City 14
Seiling 18, Oklahoma Bible Academy 14
Shattuck 50, Snyder 0
Skiatook 41, Hale 19
Southeast 38, US Grant 12
Sperry 23, Vinita 14
Spiro 21, Muldrow 6
Stigler 36, Stilwell 21
Stroud 56, Okemah 22
SW Covenant 52, Summit Christian 20
Talihina 66, Savanna 20
Tecumseh 26, McLoud 13
Texhoma-Goodwell 54, Watonga 19
Tipton 46, Cyril 0
Tishomingo-Mill Creek 24, Elmore City-Pernell 6
Turpin 44, Buffalo 6
Tyrone 46, Beaver 0
Velma-Alma 60, Caddo 14
Wagoner 35, Grove 14
Walters 49, Cashion 7
Waurika 54, Grandfield 6
Wayne 32, Crooked Oak 15
Webbers Falls 53, Oaks Mission 8
Welch 48, Bluejacket 6
Weleetka 48, Paoli 0
Wetumka 56, Arkoma 6
Wilson 54, Temple 8
Woodland 38, Pawhuska 22
Wyandotte 47, Porter 18
Yale 45, Davenport 0