Week 2's top matchups include Backyard Bowl, Patriot Bowl

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. 6AI: No. 3 Jenks (2-0) at No. 2 Union (2-0)

The outlook: A rematch of Jenks' 30-15 win in last year's state title game. Union quarterback Shaker Reisig, offensive tackle Jesse Jones and nose guard Davion Pickens play against their former teammates for the first time.

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key matchup: Union running back DJ McKinney against Jenks' defense. The Redhawks have been unable to establish a ground game against Jenks in their last three meetings -- all won by Jenks, including shutouts in the past two MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowls. McKinney has rushed for 288 yards in the first two games and has also been an effective receiver. Jenks' defense has been the key for the injury-plagued Trojans starting this year with two wins despite only scoring 27 points.

Notable: These teams combined to win 21 consecutive state titles from 1996-2016 and at least one of them has reached the state final for 26 consecutive years.

Series history: Jenks won 22-0 in the regular season last year, leads the MidFirst Backyard Bowl series 11-7, and has 12 wins in the past 16 overall meetings.

2. 6AI: No. 8 Owasso (0-2) at No. 7 Broken Arrow (0-2)

The outlook: The Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl is a rematch of Broken Arrow's 41-40 win over Owasso in last year's quarterfinals. The Tigers avenged a 42-3 loss to Owasso in the Patriot Bowl. Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship will be on the opposing sideline from his son, Josh, who is in his second year as Broken Arrow's head coach. Owasso tries to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2008 and Broken Arrow hasn't been 0-3 since 2017.

Key players: Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham completed 24-of-40 passes for 385 yards in two games against Broken Arrow last season. Broken Arrow running back Nate Jones had a combined 33 carries for 189 yards against Owasso in 2021. Each team only scored one TD last week -- and Owasso's came on a blocked punt.

Notable: These programs combined for three consecutive state titles from 2017-19.

Series history: Owasso won four in a row before last year's playoffs, but Broken Arrow has won in 13 of the past 19 meetings.

3. 2A: No. 2 Beggs (1-0) at No. 3 Rejoice Christian (2-0)

The outlook: A potential playoff preview in a rematch of Beggs' 74-48 win last year.

Key players: Beggs running back Red Martel rushed for 224 yards and four TDs against Rejoice last year. Rejoice QB Chance Wilson accounted for 457 yards and six TDs in that game. Also for Rejoice, Jay Miller had six catches for 143 yards, and Solomon Morton had seven catches for 99 yards with each scoring twice.

Notable: Rejoice has opened the season with road wins over defending Class A champion Cashion and 3A No. 6 Cascia Hall.

4. 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (2-0) at 2A No. 4 Vian (1-1)

The outlook: Lincoln, which has been to three consecutive state finals, has looked like a juggernaut in its first two games with routs over Holland Hall and Jones. Vian opened with a 39-24 loss at 2A No. 1 Washington before bouncing back with a 40-26 victory over 2A No. 8 Eufaula.

Key players: Lincoln QB Luke Milligan has completed 27-of-34 passes for 545 yards and seven TDs in his first two varsity starts. Vian QB Diego Ramos passed for 1,136 yards and 13 TDs last season.

Series history: Lincoln leads 5-2, including a 49-13 win last year. Their last previous meeting was a classic as Lincoln prevailed 25-18 in Week 2 in 2019 — Lincoln went on to win the 3A state title and Vian was the 2A runner-up.

5. 3A: No. 6 Cascia Hall (1-1) at No. 8 Berryhill (1-0)

The outlook: The series between these tradition-rich programs has included some interesting matchups throughout the years. Cascia has a win at 2A No. 7 Victory Christian and a loss to 2A No. 3 Rejoice Christian while Berryhill opened with a 48-13 win over Fort Gibson.

Key players: Cascia QB/DB Cooper Lai has passed for 280 yards and two TDs, and also has picked off a pass in the secondary in each of the first two games. Cascia RB/linebacker Ethan Clark has 24 carries for 198 yards. For Berryhill, Ethan Stites had 14 carries for 159 yards and three TDs against Fort Gibson while QB Dalton Barrington was 6-of-7 for 150 yards and a TD.

Series history: Cascia defeated Berryhill 21-0 in the 2009 state final. Cascia leads the series 18-6 although Berryhill has won the past two meetings, including 35-7 last year.

Best of the rest

5A: Bishop Kelley (0-2) at No. 2 OKC McGuinness (2-0): This traditional battle for the shillelagh (an Irish fighting stick) was won by McGuinness 49-6 last year and Kelley 35-21 in 2020. The rivalry has been filled with many close games, but not in the past three years.

5A: Edison (0-1) at Memorial (0-1): It’s the MidTown Classic between these rivals located only three miles apart and both call LaFortune Stadium home — Edison has won three in a row in the series by a combined score of 155-8, but Memorial won 10 of the last 12 meetings before that stretch.

5A No. 5 Collinsville at 4A Skiatook (0-1): This will be their 100th meeting in the series that dates back to 1921. Collinsville won this Highway 20 rivalry game 43-7 last year and 49-7 in 2020. Skiatook's last win over the Cardinals was 10-3 in 2017.

Class A No. 9 Hominy (2-0) at 2A No. 6 Pawhuska (2-0): The Huskies look to avenge Hominy's 33-31 upset win last year.

3A No. 4 Metro Christian (1-0) at 4A No. 5 Poteau (1-0): Both teams won state titles in 2019. In the past decade, three of their four meetings had scores of 35-33, 42-41 and 41-35.

6AII Bartlesville (1-0) at 5A No. 9 Sapulpa (1-1): Before Sapulpa's 34-14 win last year, in six of their last seven meetings, the winning team has scored at least 48 points -- the exception was Bartlesville’s 9-2 victory in 2017. Sapulpa won 48-21 in 2020, 55-40 in 2019 and 63-58 in ‘18. This series dates back to at least 1920.

6AII No. 5 Sand Springs (1-0) at 6AI No. 1 Bixby (2-0): Bixby looks for its 52nd consecutive win. Last year, the Spartans defeated the Sandites 58-14.

6AII No. 4 B.T. Washington (0-2) at 4A McLain (0-1): This football rivalry between schools located less than 3 miles apart will be revived at 2 p.m. Saturday in their first matchup since 2005. BTW has won the last nine meetings. McLain's last win was in 1997. BTW leads 38-9 in the all-time series that began in 1960.

6AII: Tahlequah (0-1) at 4A No. 4 Wagoner (0-1): Both teams are coming off last-minute losses last week. Wagoner defeated Tahlequah 21-7 last year and 22-10 in 2020.