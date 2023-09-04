Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. 6AI: No. 2 Union at No. 6 Jenks

Records: Union 2-0, Jenks 0-2

The outlook: These programs that have combined for 23 state titles since 1996 will meet in the 20th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. The teams have split the last two Backyard Bowls, but Union quarterback Shaker Reisig is 2-0 with a win for each team. Reisig and three other Union starters return to play at Allan Trimble Stadium for the first time since moving from Jenks.

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m. Friday

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key matchup: Union's receiving corps, led by Jino Boyd, against the Jenks secondary. Boyd had the go-ahead TD in Union's 38-3 win over Jenks last year as Reisig completed 18-of-24 passes for 272 yards and three TDs. Boyd had two TDs last week against Broken Arrow while Brendon McQueen caught seven passes for 99 yards and a TD. Last week, Owasso's dynamic wideouts, J'Kharri Thomas and Deuce Chalk, produced numerous big plays, totaling 300 yards and five TDs, even when Jenks defensive backs seemed in good position to stop them.

Notable: Union running back Jordan Schelling had his breakout game last year in the Backyard Bowl while playing for Jenks. Schelling carried 20 times for 161 yards plus had 46 yards on four catches. Jenks QB Simian Gilkey moved from Union after last year's game.

Series history: Jenks leads the MidFirst Backyard Bowl series 11-8 and has 12 wins in the past 17 overall meetings.

Who is the Week 1 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week? To vote for the Tulsa World’s Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com. Voting ends at noon Tuesday. You voted: Deuce Chalk, Owasso: Senior WR had five receptions for 192 yards and three TDs in a 34-28 win against Jenks. Konnor Dunn, East Central: Senior QB passed for 419 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 38-27 win over Hale. Moses Fullingim, Lincoln Christian: Senior RB had 1272 rushing-receiving yards and three TDs in a 56-32 win at Jones. Jaxson Grimes, Metro Christian: Senior QB completed 30-of-54 passes for 398 yards and four TDs in a 35-13 win at NOAH. Ayden Hamilton, Victory Christian: Senior QB accounted for 330 yards and five TDs in a 58-13 win at Henryetta. JoJo Hendren, Pawhuska: Senior LB had 16 tackles and an interception in a 54-6 win at Cashion. Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner: Junior DE recorded four sacks in a 24-7 win at Coweta. Marco Smith, Sapulpa: Senior RB had 23 rushes for 242 yards and four TDs, including the winner with 19.6 seconds left, in a 41-38 victory over Tahlequah. Vote View Results Back

2. 5A No. 1 MWC Carl Albert at 6AII No. 1 Muskogee

Records: Carl Albert 2-0, Muskogee 2-0

The outlook: A matchup between two top-ranked teams. Muskogee's 35-28 victory over Carl Albert last year was a springboard moment for the Roughers. And the Titans have won 13 in a row since then, including their sixth state title in seven years.

Key players: Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin passed for 343 yards and rushed for 110 as he accounted for five TDs against Carl Albert last year. Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson, the World's 2022 state player of the year and an OU commit, had 14 carries for 158 yards and four TDs in last week's 40-13 win over Midwest City. Carl Albert junior QB Kevin Sperry also is an OU commit.

3. 6AI: No. 7 Broken Arrow at No. 4 Owasso

Records: Broken Arrow 0-2, Owasso 1-1

The outlook: This is the fifth edition of the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family. It has the potential to be a thriller similar to Owasso's 27-26 win last year when the Rams stopped Broken Arrow's 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left. Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship will be on the opposing sideline from his son, Josh, who is in his third year as Broken Arrow’s head coach. Owasso tries to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2008, and Broken Arrow hasn’t been 0-3 since 2017.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Key players: Owasso quarterback Knox Dyson passed for 300 yards and five TDs last week against Jenks. Broken Arrow freshman Octavian Roberson had 21 carries for 141 yards, including a 71-yard TD against Union last week.

Notable: These programs combined for three consecutive state titles from 2017-19.

Series history: Owasso has won five of the past six, but Broken Arrow has prevailed in 13 of the past 20 meetings.

4. 2A No. 4 Victory Christian at Shiloh (Ark.) Christian

Records: Victory Christian 2-0, Shiloh Christian 1-0

The outlook: A big test for the Conquerors against the Arkansas powerhouse. Shiloh was the 5A runner-up last year. The World's 2022 state coach of the year, Tucker Barnard, won his Shiloh head coaching debut last week. Barnard moved to Shiloh after leading Stillwater to its first state title since 1967.

Key players: Victory RB Dallas Dyer had 28 carries for 332 yards plus a 48-yard TD catch in his first two games this season. Shiloh's Bo Williams set school records of 46 carries for 391 yards and six TDs in a 43-22 win over Arkansas 6A No. 1 Little Rock Christian in the season opener. Last year, Williams had 314 rushing-receiving yards and five TDs against Victory.

5. 3A: Berryhill at No. 8 Cascia Hall

Records: Berryhill 0-1, Cascia Hall 1-1

The outlook: This is Cascia coach Joe Medina's first shot at recording his 300th career victory. The series between these tradition-rich programs has included some intriguing games. Cascia is coming off a 39-23 win at Rejoice Christian while Berryhill lost 22-19 in the last moments at Fort Gibson.

Key players: Cascia RB/DB Owen Darby has rushed for 225 yards and three TDs in two games plus has an interception on defense. For Berryhill, Dalton Barrington had 18 carries for 132 yards and a TD plus a pick-6 against Fort Gibson.

Series history: Cascia rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 28-21 victory last year as Max McMahon had a clinching pick-6. Barrington passed and ran for a TD. Cascia defeated Berryhill 21-0 in the 2009 state final. Cascia leads the series 19-6. Berryhill won 35-7 in 2021.

Best of the rest

4A No. 3 Poteau (1-0) at 3A No. 3 Metro Christian (1-0): Metro rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes for a 35-31 last year at Poteau. In the past decade, three of their other four meetings had scores of 35-33, 42-41 and 41-35. Both teams won state titles in 2019.

5A: No. 3 OKC McGuinness (2-0) at Bishop Kelley (0-2): This traditional battle for the shillelagh (an Irish fighting stick) was won by McGuinness 35-6 last year and 49-6 in 2021 after Kelley's 35-21 victory in 2020.

2A No. 10 Rejoice Christian (1-1) at No. 3 Beggs (1-0): Beggs upset Rejoice 48-28 in last year's opener as Red Martel racked up 397 total yards and five TDs, avenging a 70-16 loss in Week 2.

5A: Edison (0-1) vs. Memorial (0-1): It’s the MidTown Classic between these rivals located only three miles apart and both call LaFortune Stadium home — Edison has won four in a row in the series by a combined score of 198-15, but Memorial won 10 of the last 12 meetings before that stretch.

Skiatook (0-1) at 5A No. 9 Collinsville (1-0): This will be their 101st meeting in the series that dates back to 1921. Collinsville won this Highway 20 rivalry game 63-20 last year and 43-7 in 2021. Skiatook’s last win over the Cardinals was 10-3 in 2017.

Pawhuska (2-0) at Class A No. 2 Hominy (2-0): Hominy has won regular-season thrillers against Pawhuska the past two years -- 27-22 in 2022 and 33-31 in 2021, but Pawhuska prevailed 43-12 in a '21 Class A playoff opener.

Sapulpa (1-1) at 6AII No. 8 Bartlesville (0-1): Both teams had games decided on last-minute TD runs last week -- Sapulpa won 41-38 over Tahlequah while Bartlesville lost 28-27 against Claremore. Sapulpa defeated Bartlesville 27-21 last year. THis matchup usuall produces a lot of points.

6AI No. 1 Bixby (2-0) at 6AII No. 5 Sand Springs (1-0): Bixby defeated the Sandites 67-3 last year. The Spartans beat Sand Springs 38-28 in the 6AII final in 2015.

McLain (1-0) at 6AII No. 6 B.T. Washington (0-2): BTW's 49-8 win last year was the first meeting between schools located less than 3 miles apart since 2005. BTW has won the last 10 meetings. McLain’s last win was in 1997. BTW leads 39-9 in the all-time series that began in 1960.