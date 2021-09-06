Week 2's top games include Backyard Bowl, Patriot Bowl

Best of the rest

3A No. 10 Berryhill (1-0) at 2A Cascia Hall (1-1): When these teams last met in Week 7 of 2019, (Berryhill won 34-7) it was the No. 1 Game of the Week. Berryhill is coming off a late-goal stand that saved last week's 27-23 victory over Fort Gibson. Cascia Hall defeated Berryhill 21-0 in the 2009 3A state final.

5A: Edison (0-1) vs. Memorial (0-1): It’s the MidTown Classic between these traditional rivals located only three miles apart and both call LaFortune Stadium home — it's officially an Edison home game. Edison routed the Chargers 53-8 in 2020 and 67-0 last year, but Memorial has won 10 of the past 14 meetings.

5A: Hale (0-1) vs. Rogers (1-1): Rogers’ on-campus stadium is the home for both teams. These schools, located less than four miles apart, played each other 42 times from 1960-2010, but have not met since Hale’s 58-20 win in ‘10.

4A Skiatook (0-1) at 5A No. 1 Collinsville (1-0): Collinsville won this Highway 20 rivalry game 49-7 last year. This will be their 99th meeting in the series that dates back to 1921.