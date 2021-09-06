Week 2's top games include Backyard Bowl, Patriot Bowl

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. 6AI: No. 3 Jenks (1-1) at No. 1 Union (2-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday
TV: YurView (Cox-3)
The outlook: This is probably the most anticipated regular-season meeting between the teams since 2016 and has the potential to be the best Jenks-Union matchup since the 2018 semifinals.
What to watch: The ground games. Union's rushing game, led by Rovaughn Banks with 269 yards, has been very effective in the first two games and Jenks' rush defense has been strong. Jenks' rushing attack, however, hasn't got untracked and really needs to as Union has a strong pass rush and a secondary that comes up with interceptions.
Notable: These teams combined to win 21 consecutive state titles from 1996-2016 and at least one of them has reached the state final for 25 consecutive years.
Series history: Jenks won 28-0 last year, leads the MidFirst Backyard Bowl series 10-7, and has 10 wins in the past 14 overall meetings.
2. Class 6AI: No. 4 Broken Arrow (1-1) at No. 2 Owasso (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
The outlook: This is the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family. For the first time, Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship will coach against his son, Josh, who is in his first year as Broken Arrow's head coach.
Notable: These programs combined for three consecutive state titles from 2017-19. Their previous three meetings were a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.
Key matchup: Owasso receiver Cole Adams vs. Broken Arrow's secondary. Adams caught two TD passes against the Tigers in last year's 32-6 win. In 2019, he had a 43-yard TD in both the regular-season and semifinal wins over Broken Arrow. Owasso QB Austin Havens was 16-of-20 for 188 yards last year against the Tigers. In two games this season, he has passed for 644 yards and eight TDs. Broken Arrow will need big plays from its standout receiver, RJ Spears-Jennings, who was held to 47 yards on five catches in last year's meeting.
Series history: Owasso has won the past three games, but Broken Arrow has won in 12 of the past 17 meetings.
3. 2A No. 8 Vian (2-0) at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (2-0)
The outlook: Both teams are coming off big road victories. Lincoln won 31-29 on a last-second field goal at 2A No. 5 Jones while Vian prevailed 34-27 at 2A No. 9 Eufaula.
Key players: Lincoln QB Max Brown has accounted for 724 yards and nine TDs. Vian QB Diego Ramos has passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
Series history: Lincoln leads 4-2. Their last meeting was a classic as Lincoln won 25-18 in Week 2 in 2019 — Lincoln went on to win the 3A state title and Vian was the 2A runner-up. Besides meeting in 2004-05, 2010-11 and '19, the teams scrimmaged against each other in many years.
4. 5A: Bishop Kelley (0-2) at No. 5 OKC McGuinness (0-1)
The outlook: Each team is looking for its first win of the season in this traditional battle for the shillelagh (an Irish fighting stick).
Series history: Kelley won last year 35-21 — its first regular-season win in the series since 2015. In 2019, McGuinness won 41-14 in Week 2 and 48-22 in the state semifinals. Before '19, seven of their past eight games were decided by seven points or fewer.
5. 4A No. 4 Wagoner (0-1) at 5A No. 10 Tahlequah (1-0)
The outlook: Tahlequah gave defending 4A state champion Wagoner its toughest test during the 2020 regular season.
Series history: Before Wagoner's 22-10 win last year, the teams had not met since 1991. Wagoner had lost 12 in a row to Tahequah with its last previous victory in 1969. The teams met often from 1924-79.
Best of the rest
3A No. 10 Berryhill (1-0) at 2A Cascia Hall (1-1): When these teams last met in Week 7 of 2019, (Berryhill won 34-7) it was the No. 1 Game of the Week. Berryhill is coming off a late-goal stand that saved last week's 27-23 victory over Fort Gibson. Cascia Hall defeated Berryhill 21-0 in the 2009 3A state final.
5A: Edison (0-1) vs. Memorial (0-1): It’s the MidTown Classic between these traditional rivals located only three miles apart and both call LaFortune Stadium home — it's officially an Edison home game. Edison routed the Chargers 53-8 in 2020 and 67-0 last year, but Memorial has won 10 of the past 14 meetings.
5A: Hale (0-1) vs. Rogers (1-1): Rogers’ on-campus stadium is the home for both teams. These schools, located less than four miles apart, played each other 42 times from 1960-2010, but have not met since Hale’s 58-20 win in ‘10.
4A Skiatook (0-1) at 5A No. 1 Collinsville (1-0): Collinsville won this Highway 20 rivalry game 49-7 last year. This will be their 99th meeting in the series that dates back to 1921.
5A No. 9 Sapulpa (1-1) at 6AII Bartlesville (1-0): In six of their last seven meetings, the winning team has scored at least 48 points -- the exception was Bartlesville’s 9-2 victory in 2017. Sapulpa won 48-21 last year, 55-40 in 2019 and 63-58 in ‘18. This series dates back to at least 1920.