When: 7:35 p.m. Friday
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium
The matchup: This will be the 20th edition of the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl, but only the second played at Allan Trimble Stadium. After both of these teams lost in the semifinals last year, it was the first time since 1995 that neither Jenks nor Union played in the state title game of the state's largest classification. There is added interest in the rivalry this year as several key Union players return to play at Jenks for the first time since leaving the Trojans.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
