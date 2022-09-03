 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 2's must-see game: Jenks (2-0) at Union (2-0)

Jenks quarterback Shaker Reisig runs for a touchdown under pressure from Devin Robinson of Union in the Class 6AI football championship on Dec. 4, 2021, in Edmond. Reisig now plays for Union.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Union Tuttle Stadium

The matchup: Looking beyond the story of Union quarterback Shaker Reisig playing against his former team, Jenks has won the past three meetings between the Backyard Bowl rivals, the most recent being a state championship win after erasing a 15-point deficit in December. Nine months later, the Trojans limp into the contest with more than half of their starting lineup injured, while Union soars in with two strong wins on its record. 

– Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

