Week 2's must-see game: Jenks (2-0) at Union (2-0)

Week 2’s must-see game: Jenks (2-0) vs. Union (2-0)

The matchup: Looking beyond the story of Union quarterback Shaker Reisig playing against his former team, Jenks has won the past three meetings between the Backyard Bowl rivals, the most recent being a state championship win after erasing a 15-point deficit in December. Nine months later, the Trojans limp into the contest with more than half of their starting lineup injured, while Union soars in with two strong wins on its record.