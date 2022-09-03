Week 2's must-see game: Jenks (2-0) at Union (2-0)

Week 2’s must-see game: Jenks (2-0) vs. Union (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Union Tuttle Stadium
The matchup: Looking beyond the story of Union quarterback Shaker Reisig playing against his former team, Jenks has won the past three meetings between the Backyard Bowl rivals, the most recent being a state championship win after erasing a 15-point deficit in December. Nine months later, the Trojans limp into the contest with more than half of their starting lineup injured, while Union soars in with two strong wins on its record.
– Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Dean Ruhl
Sports Writer
I write about high school sports for the Tulsa World and OKPrepsExtra.com and contribute to Oklahoma State University athletics coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.