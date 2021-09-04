 Skip to main content
Week 2's must-see game: Jenks (1-1) at Union (2-0)
Backyard Bowl

Jenks' Kaiden Vannoy tackles Union's Rovaughn Banks during the 2020 MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday

Where: Union-Tuttle Stadium

The matchup: The defending 6AI state champion Trojans visit 6AI's top-ranked team in the 18th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. At least one of these teams has reached the state title game annually for the past 25 years and have combined for 22 gold balls during that stretch. Jenks won last year's Backyard Bowl 28-0. Another marquee game Friday is 6AI No. 4 Broken Arrow at 6AI No. 2 Owasso in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family.

Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

