Week 2's must-see game: Jenks (1-1) at Union (2-0)

Jenks' Kaiden Vannoy tackles Union's Rovaughn Banks during the 2020 MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Where: Union-Tuttle Stadium
Who is the Week 1 high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
The matchup: The defending 6AI state champion Trojans visit 6AI's top-ranked team in the 18th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. At least one of these teams has reached the state title game annually for the past 25 years and have combined for 22 gold balls during that stretch. Jenks won last year's Backyard Bowl 28-0. Another marquee game Friday is 6AI No. 4 Broken Arrow at 6AI No. 2 Owasso in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family.
—
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
View from the Sidelines: Broken Arrow at Union
UNION FOOTBALL
Through Union's first two games, Rovaughn Banks has rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
After a hit by Broken Arrow's Jaylon Franklin, the ball pops out of Rovaugn Banks' hands and into the arms of Union's Da'Monn Sanders (right) who ran the ball in for the first touchdown of the game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Union's Rovaughn Banks gets room to run against Broken Arrow during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Broken Arrow Head Coach Josh Blankenship talks with Buddy Mack during a timeout at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Broken Arrow's fans cheer for the Tigers during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Union's players take the field in front of fans in a newly renovated stadium before the start of their game against Broken Arrow during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Broken Arrow students run flags onto the field as the Tigers take the field before their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Union's QB Grayson Tempest hands the ball to Rovaughn Banks during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
An extra point sails between the uprights as union goes up by two touchdowns in the first half against Broken Arrow's during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Logan McGuire and his classmates in the Broken Arrow High School band, perform before the high school football game between the Tigers and Union at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Broken Arrow students run flags onto the field as the Tigers take the field before their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
UNION FOOTBALL
Rovaughn Banks (2) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown during Union's 38-28 victory over Broken Arrow. Banks rushed for 210 yards and three TDs.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn tries to pull down Union's Rovaughn Banks during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Union's Broken Arrow's during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
UNION FOOTBALL
Union quarterback Grayson Tempest targets tight end Da'Monn Sanders during Friday's 38-28 home victory over Broken Arrow.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Union defenders try to slow down Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Broken Arrow's Sterling Ramsey can't reach a pass from QB Griffin Stieber as Union's Makhai Belt disrupts the play during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
A pass intended for Broken Arrow receiver Maurion Horn gets past him and Union defensive back Jaden Rowe during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Broken Arrow defenders try to bring down Union running back Rovaughn Banks during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow at Union
Union QB Grayson Tempest moves the ball downfield against the Broken Arrow Tigers during their game at Union Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, September 3, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
View from the Sidelines: Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Rodrigo Romero and Preston Solomon tackle Jenks' Ty Walls during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Connor Kirby tackles Jenks' Jaiden Carroll during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Glenver Jones reaches for a first down while being tackled by Bixby's Rodrigo Romero and Zach Blankenship during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Beau Bertelli tackles Jenks' Jaiden Carroll during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Preston Solomon tackles Jenks' Ty Walls during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll stiffs arms Bixby's Cale Fugate during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Jakeb Snyder tackles Jenks' Jayden Johnson just short of the goal line during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Beau Bertelli tackles Jenks' Jaiden Carroll during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll stiffs arms Bixby's Cale Fugate during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' ike Owens attempts a pass during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' ike Owens attempts a pass during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Rodrigo Romero and Zach Blankenship tackle Jenks' Glenver Jones during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Joshua Newkirk dances while teammates sing their school's fight song after their 23-15 win over Jenks at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Milton White walks past a group of cheerleaders with a towel over his head after his team's 15-23 loss to Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Dylan Hasz leaps out of an attempted tackle by Jenks' Kaiden Vannoy during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Mark McIntosh tackles Bixby's Jakeb Snyder during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
JENKS-BIXBY FOOTBALL
Bixby's Braylin Presley races downfield on a 74-yard touchdown run at Jenks on Friday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jalyn Stanford runs past Bixby's Dylan Hasz during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Zach Blankenship recovers a fumbled a punt while being tackled by Jenks' Blake Biilby during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Dylan Hasz tackles Jenks' Jaiden Carroll during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Preston Solomon tackles Jenks' Jalyn Stanford during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Rodrigo Romero and Preston Solomon tackle Jenks' Ty Walls during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Braylin Presley runs the ball during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll stiff arms Bixby's Connor Stacy during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Dylan Hasz tackles Jenks' Jaiden Carroll during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
BIXBY-JENKS FOOTBALL
Bixby's Connor Kirby (right) stops Jenks running back Jaiden Carroll during the Spartans' 23-15 victory on Friday night.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll stiff arms Bixby's Connor Stacy during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll runs the ball during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Blake Bilby knocks a pass away from Bixby's Preston Solomon during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Kaiden Vannoy tackles Bixby's Connor Kirby during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll avoids an attempted tackle by Bixby's Dylan Hasz during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Jenks' Jalyn Stanford runs into Trey Gibbs while running the ball during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jenks vs Bixby
Bixby's Christian Burke yells out play at the line of scrimmage during a football game between Jenks and Bixby at Jenks High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
