WEEK 2 SCORES

THURSDAY
Adair 48, Locust Grove 0
Hominy 49, Ponca City JV 28
Moore 41, Norman 30
Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
FRIDAY
Jenks 22, Union 0
Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 3
Wagoner 21, Tahlequah 7
Memorial 35, Edison 0
Rogers 57, Hale 30
Berryhill 35, Cascia Hall 7
Collinsville 43, Skiatook 7
Oologah 30, Claremore 24
Sapulpa 34, Bartlesville 14
Stillwater 32, Mustang 28
Ponca City 37, Mclain 0
Cleveland 34, Mannford 21
Vinita 42, Nowata 0
Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 21
Lincoln Christian 49, Vian 13
OKC Bishop McGuinness 49, Bishop Kelley 6
Rogers (Ark.) 56, Muskogee 12
Verdigris 56, Miami 0
Caney Valley 22, Kellyville 12
Claremore Christian 54, Porum 8
Coweta 42, Frontenac (Kan.) 6
Glenpool 27, Durant 17
Kiefer 16, Morrison 14
Regent Prep 45, Southwest Covenant 0
Spiro 38, Tahlequah Sequoyah 14
Edmond Santa Fe 35, Edmond North 7
Bristow 36, Chandler 26
Commerce 40, Chelsea 12
Cushing 48, Perkins-Tryon 14
McAlester 42, Ada 14
Norman North 49, Edmond Memorial 25
Chouteau 23, Wyandotte 14
Colcord 63, Afton 13
Davenport 50, Wetumka 8
Drumright 54, Wesleyan Christian 40
Fairland 40, Liberty 0
Garber 50, Depew 0
Gore 48, Mounds 16
Grove 44, Jay 6
Hartshorne 14, Morris 12
Haskell 40, Porter 0