 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEEK 2 SCORES
0 Comments
WEEK 2 SCORES

WEEK 2 SCORES

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jenks Union

Jenks and Union take the field Friday night at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

THURSDAY

Adair 48, Locust Grove 0

Hominy 49, Ponca City JV 28

Moore 41, Norman 30

Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

You voted:

FRIDAY

Jenks 22, Union 0

Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 3

Wagoner 21, Tahlequah 7

Memorial 35, Edison 0

Rogers 57, Hale 30

Berryhill 35, Cascia Hall 7

Collinsville 43, Skiatook 7

Oologah 30, Claremore 24

Sapulpa 34, Bartlesville 14

Stillwater 32, Mustang 28

Ponca City 37, Mclain 0

Cleveland 34, Mannford 21

Vinita 42, Nowata 0

Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 21

Lincoln Christian 49, Vian 13

OKC Bishop McGuinness 49, Bishop Kelley 6

Rogers (Ark.) 56, Muskogee 12

Verdigris 56, Miami 0

Caney Valley 22, Kellyville 12

Claremore Christian 54, Porum 8

Coweta 42, Frontenac (Kan.) 6

Glenpool 27, Durant 17

Kiefer 16, Morrison 14

Regent Prep 45, Southwest Covenant 0

Spiro 38, Tahlequah Sequoyah 14

Edmond Santa Fe 35, Edmond North 7

Bristow 36, Chandler 26

Commerce 40, Chelsea 12

Cushing 48, Perkins-Tryon 14

McAlester 42, Ada 14

Norman North 49, Edmond Memorial 25

Chouteau 23, Wyandotte 14

Colcord 63, Afton 13

Davenport 50, Wetumka 8

Drumright 54, Wesleyan Christian 40

Fairland 40, Liberty 0

Garber 50, Depew 0

Gore 48, Mounds 16

Grove 44, Jay 6

Hartshorne 14, Morris 12

Haskell 40, Porter 0

Hilldale 45, Checotah 0

Keota 40, Prue 0

Madill 51, Marietta 0

NOAH 48, Oklahoma Union 28

Okmulgee 42, Wewoka 18

Poteau 35, Alma (Ark.) 12

Prague 68, Stroud 22

Pryor 35, Gravette (Ark.) 14

Gentry (Ark.) 28, Stilwell 7

Summit Christian 53, Foyil 8

Warner 28, Henryetta 7

Woodland 40, Newkirk 0

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News