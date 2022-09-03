 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

Week 2: High school schedule

WEEK 3

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Adair at Locust Grove

Wetumka at Drumright

Norman at Moore

Friday

Afton at Columbus (Ks)

Summit Christian at Barnsdall

Bartlesville at Sapulpa

Beggs at Rejoice Christian

Cascia Hall at Berryhill

Bishop Kelley at OKC McGuinness

Sand Springs at Bixby

Chandler at Bristow

Owasso at Broken Arrow

Idabel at Broken Bow

Wyandotte at Caney Valley

Catoosa at Verdigris

Okmulgee at Central

Checotah at Haskell

Chelsea at Nowata

Choctaw at Westmoore

Chouteau at Salina

Claremore at Oologah

OKC Southeast at Classen SAS

Collinsville at Skiatook

Foyil at Copan

Cushing at Perkins-Tryon

Davenport at Regent Prep

Del City at Midwest City

Vinita at Dewey

Duncan at Guthrie

Durant at Rogers

Edison at Memorial

Edmond Deer Creek at Mustang

Edmond North at Edmond Memorial

Edmond Santa Fe at Norman North

Glenpool at Sperry

Gore at Mounds

Jay at Grove

Hale at Hilldale

Morris at Henryetta

Holland Hall at Fort Worth All Saints

Hominy at Pawhuska

Miami at Inola

Ketchum at Liberty

Stilwell at Keys

NOAH at Kiefer

Lincoln Christian at Vian

Metro Christian at Poteau

Muldrow at Sallisaw

Muskogee at MWC Carl Albert

Newkirk at Woodland

Owasso at Norman North

OKC Northwest Classen at OKC Mt. St. Mary

OKC U.S. Grant at OKC Capitol Hill

Wewoka at Okemah

Pawnee at Mooreland

Pryor at Alma (Ark.)

Putnam West at Putnam City

Seminole at Tecumseh

Yukon at Stillwater

Tahlequah at Wagoner

Shiloh Christian (Ark.) at Victory Christian

Ada at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

Jenks at Union, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

B.T. Washington at McLain, 2 p.m.

Lawton at Lawton MacArthur

