Week 2: High school schedule

WEEK 3
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Adair at Locust Grove
Wetumka at Drumright
Norman at Moore
Friday
Afton at Columbus (Ks)
Summit Christian at Barnsdall
Bartlesville at Sapulpa
Beggs at Rejoice Christian
Cascia Hall at Berryhill
Bishop Kelley at OKC McGuinness
Sand Springs at Bixby
Chandler at Bristow
People are also reading…
Owasso at Broken Arrow
Idabel at Broken Bow
Wyandotte at Caney Valley
Catoosa at Verdigris
Okmulgee at Central
Checotah at Haskell
Chelsea at Nowata
Choctaw at Westmoore
Chouteau at Salina
Claremore at Oologah
OKC Southeast at Classen SAS
Collinsville at Skiatook
Foyil at Copan
Cushing at Perkins-Tryon
Davenport at Regent Prep
Del City at Midwest City
Vinita at Dewey
Duncan at Guthrie
Durant at Rogers
Edison at Memorial
Edmond Deer Creek at Mustang
Edmond North at Edmond Memorial
Edmond Santa Fe at Norman North
Glenpool at Sperry
Gore at Mounds
Jay at Grove
Hale at Hilldale
Morris at Henryetta
Holland Hall at Fort Worth All Saints
Hominy at Pawhuska
Miami at Inola
Ketchum at Liberty
Stilwell at Keys
NOAH at Kiefer
Lincoln Christian at Vian
Metro Christian at Poteau
Muldrow at Sallisaw
Muskogee at MWC Carl Albert
Newkirk at Woodland
Owasso at Norman North
OKC Northwest Classen at OKC Mt. St. Mary
OKC U.S. Grant at OKC Capitol Hill
Wewoka at Okemah
Pawnee at Mooreland
Pryor at Alma (Ark.)
Putnam West at Putnam City
Seminole at Tecumseh
Yukon at Stillwater
Tahlequah at Wagoner
Shiloh Christian (Ark.) at Victory Christian
Ada at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Jenks at Union, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
B.T. Washington at McLain, 2 p.m.
Lawton at Lawton MacArthur