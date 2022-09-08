Week 2 high school kickoff: Ethan Stites powers Berryhill's offense against Cascia Hall's defense

NUMBERS TO KNOW

122: Combined points scored when Beggs and Rejoice Christian met last season. Look for another high-scoring game in the rematch of the the 2A powers on Friday night at Rejoice.

15: Straight wins for Collinsville. The Cardinals streak isn’t as glamourous as Bixby’s 51 wins, but Collinsville will look to add another win Friday against Skiatook.

118: Points scored by Sequoyah (Claremore) in its first two games. The Eagles have netted more than 54 points each game, and they will look to continue the streak against Locust Grove.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ethan Stites, RB, Berryhill

The Chiefs offense revolves around the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Stites, who will look to lead Berryhill against Cascia's formidable Blue Swarm defense. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three TDs against Fort Gibson last week.

Drake Fain, LB, Sand Springs

After Fain led the team with 12 tackles in the Sandites’ 35-21 win against Sapulpa, he and the Sand Springs defense will look to contain an explosive Bixby offense Friday.

Lathan Boone, QB, Booker T. Washington

After starting the season 0-2, the Hornets will look to their senior quarterback against McLain on Saturday. Boone has accounted for both of BTW’s touchdowns this season.

Jordan Coleman, RB/DB, Victory Christian

Has made an impact on both sides of the ball in the Conquerors' first two games. Had six tackles, a pass breakup and nine rushes for 55 yards in last week's 42-6 win over Henryetta. On Friday, Victory hosts Shiloh Christian, an eight-time Arkansas state champion since 1998 and 4A runner-up last year.

Kix Fenton, LB, Poteau

The Pirates defense will have its hands full against Metro Christian and quarterback Kirk Francis on Friday. Watch for Fenton, who tallied 44 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss last season, to be a big factor as the Pirates try to stymie the Patriots offense.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World