Union at Jenks
Wagoner County American-Tribune's John Ferguson: Union
Tulsa World's Bill Haisten: Union
Tulsa World's Barry Lewis: Jenks
Tulsa World's Juwan Lee: Union
Tulsa World's Patrick Prince: Union
Fox 23's Nathan Thompson: Union
Broken Arrow at Owasso
John Ferguson: Owasso
Bill Haisten: Owasso
Barry Lewis: Owasso
Juwan Lee: Broken Arrow
Patrick Prince: Owasso
Nathan Thompson: Owasso
Bixby at Sand Springs
All six pickers chose Bixby
MWC Carl Albert at Muskogee
John Ferguson: Carl Albert
Bill Haisten: Carl Albert
Barry Lewis: Muskogee
Juwan Lee: Carl Albert
Patrick Prince: Carl Albert
Nathan Thompson: Carl Albert
Sapulpa at Bartlesville
John Ferguson: Bartlesville
Bill Haisten: Sapulpa
Barry Lewis: Bartlesville
Juwan Lee: Bartlesville
Patrick Prince: Sapulpa
Nathan Thompson: Sapulpa
OKC Bishop McGuinness at Bishop Kelley
All six pickers chose McGuinness
Skiatook at Collinsville
All six pickers chose Collinsville
Berryhill at Cascia Hall
All six pickers chose Cascia
Poteau at Metro Christian
John Ferguson: Poteau
Bill Haisten: Metro
Barry Lewis: Poteau
Juwan Lee: Metro
Patrick Prince: Metro
Nathan Thompson: Poteau
Rejoice Christian at Beggs
John Ferguson: Beggs
Bill Haisten: Beggs
Barry Lewis: Beggs
Juwan Lee: Rejoice
Patrick Prince: Beggs
Nathan Thompson: Beggs
Sperry at Glenpool
John Ferguson: Glenpool
Bill Haisten: Sperry
Barry Lewis: Glenpool
Juwan Lee: Glenpool
Patrick Prince: Sperry
Nathan Thompson: Sperry
Pawhuska at Hominy
All six pickers chose Hominy
Oologah at Claremore
John Ferguson: Claremore
Bill Haisten: Claremore
Barry Lewis: Claremore
Juwan Lee: Claremore
Patrick Prince: Oologah
Nathan Thompson: Claremore
Victory Christian at Shiloh Christian (Ark.)
All six pickers chose Shiloh
McLain at Booker T. Washington (Saturday)
All six pickers chose BTW