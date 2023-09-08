Ada 44, McAlester 20
Afton 14, Columbus (Kan.) 12
Allen 30, Stratford 6
Alma (Ark.) 35, Pryor 0
Antlers 44, Coalgate 16
Barnsdall 52, Summit Christian 6
Berryhill 28, Cascia Hall 21
Bethany 40, Woodward 14
Bishop Kelley 24, Bishop McGuinness 7
Bixby 61, Sand Springs 7
Burns Flat-Dill City 33, Cordell 8
Canadian 45, Elk City 19
Carl Albert 43, Muskogee 20
Cashion 38, Thomas-Fay-Custer 30
Catoosa 33, Verdigris 22
People are also reading…
Central 60, Okmulgee 14
Central Sallisaw 14, Warner 0
Chandler 21, Bristow 14
Checotah 59, Haskell 14
Chisholm 20, Kingfisher 17
Claremore 62, Oologah 41
Colcord 32, Stroud 6
Collinsville 68, Skiatook 7
Commerce 21, Oklahoma Union 13
Copan 42, Foyil 9
Crescent 28, Morrison 18
Crossings Christian 21, Community Christian 13
Davis 15, Sulphur 14
Dewar 60, Snyder 0
Dibble 34, Little Axe 14
Dickson 20, Madill 7
Drumright 66, Wetumka 34
Durant 41, Rogers 23
Edison 27, Memorial 0
Edmond North 56, Edmond Memorial 35
Elgin 55, Cache 6
Eufaula 63, Tahlequah Sequoyah 7
Fairview 41, Alva 21
Frederick 40, Hobart 6
Ft Worth All Saints (Texas) 40, Holland Hall 14
Gore 43, Mounds 0
Grandfield 58, Fox 8
Grove 48, Jay 46
Guthrie 65, Duncan 0
Harrah 46, Western Heights 6
Heavener 36, Hartshorne 26
Henryetta 20, Morris 8
Heritage Hall 50, Clinton 43
Hilldale 48, Hale 6
Hinton 27, Hennessey 21
Hominy 38, Pawhuska 16
Hooker 61, Watonga 0
Jenks 31, Union 24
Kansas 48, Fairland 7
Kingston 55, Hugo 0
Lawton Eisenhower 26, Altus 10
Lexington 21, Wayne 0
Liberty 28, Ketchum 22
Lincoln Christian 55, Vian 11
Lindsay 38, Atoka 7
Lone Grove 42, Valliant 6
Mangum 62, Rush Springs 6
Mannford 34, Cleveland 16
Marlow 42, Comanche 6
McLoud 28, Bethel 21
Meeker 28, Holdenville 22
Miami 22, Inola 3
Minco 33, Boone-Apache 23
Moore 43, Norman 42
Mount St. Mary 45, NW Classen 19
Mt. View Gotebo 38, Cyril 6
Mustang 26, Deer Creek 23
Newcastle 35, Plainview 21
Norman North 31, Edmond Santa Fe 28
Okemah 43, Wewoka 12
Oklahoma Bible 24, Yale 8
Oklahoma Christian School 29, Luther 20
Olive 29, Billings-Deer Creek Lamont 6
Owasso 41, Broken Arrow 21
Paoli 68, Bray-Doyle 22
Pauls Valley 35, Purcell 14
Pawnee 64, Mooreland 20
Perkins-Tryon 21, Cushing 7
Piedmont 21, Blanchard 7
Pocola 56, Spiro 7
Porum 22, Oaks 16
Poteau 24, Metro Christian 7
Prague 34, North Rock Creek 26
Putnam City North 37, Southmoore 36
Putnam City West 28, Putnam City 21
Quapaw 47, Galena (Kan.) 20
Regent Prep 46, Davenport 0
Rejoice Christian 35, Beggs 16
Ryan 32, Wilson 14
Salina 50, Chouteau 22
Sallisaw 45, Muldrow 0
Sapulpa 44, Bartlesville 36
Seiling 46, Laverne 28
Sharon-Mutual 42, Canton 12
Shattuck 42, Cherokee 14
Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 66, Victory Christian 28
Sperry 41, Glenpool 24
Stilwell 20, Keys 0
SW Covenant 50, Alex 0
Tecumseh 42, Seminole 24
Thackerville 61, Temple 12
Timberlake 42, Waukomis 12
Tipton 56, Central Marlow 6
Tishomingo-Mill Creek 22, Wynnewood 19
Tonkawa 8, Perry 0
Turpin 50, Boise City 0
Tuttle 35, Noble 7
Tyrone 46, Balko-Forgan 0
Velma-Alma 56, Hollis 6
Vinita 34, Dewey 0
Wagoner 34, Tahlequah 13
Washington 34, Jones 8
Weatherford 28, El Reno 26
Welch 54, Life Christian 6
Weleetka 46, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 0
Wesleyan Christian 47, Claremore Christian 0
Woodland 36, Newkirk 0
Yukon 37, Stillwater 34