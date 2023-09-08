Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dax Collins, RB/DB, Poteau

Friday night’s matchup at Metro Christian is the only scheduled game that the TU commit will play in Tulsa this season. Collins has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

Angel Reyes, Memorial

Kicked a 35-yard field goal for the only points when the Chargers beat Edison in the All-City Preview three weeks ago. The teams meet in the MidTown Classic on Friday night.

Traven Richardson, WR, Pawhuska

Last week, had 10 catches for 149 yards and four TDs plus a trio of 2-point conversions against Cashion. The Huskies visit Class A No. 2 Hominy on Friday.

Octavian Roberson, RB, Broken Arrow

The freshman has 214 rushing yards in his first two games going into Friday night’s Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family. He will face an Owasso defense that last week held last year’s standout Broken Arrow freshman RB, Kaydin Jones, to less than 100 yards in a victory over Jenks.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

299

Career coaching wins for Cascia Hall’s Joe Medina, who can record No. 300 on Friday against Berryhill.

162

Combined points scored by Class 2A top-10 teams Beggs and Rejoice Christian in two games that were split last year. They meet Friday at Beggs.

150

Career wins for Sperry’s Robert Park after last week’s 27-20 victory at Verdigris. Sperry visits Glenpool on Friday.

101

Friday night’s edition of the Highway 20 rivalry that dates back to 1921 when Skiatook visits Collinsville. Skiatook has elected for the series to go on hiatus for at least the next two years. Collinsville has outscored Skiatook 155-34 over the past three meetings.

