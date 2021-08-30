Week 1's top matchup features 6A defending champions -- Bixby at Jenks

1. Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby (1-0) at 6AI No. 3 Jenks (1-0)

The outlook: For the first time since 2016, these longtime rivals meet as defending state champions. Bixby's 42-35 win over Jenks last year was one of 2020's best regular-season games. The Spartans have a 37-game winning streak since their last loss, to Jenks, in the 2018 opener. These teams combined to win 11 state titles in the past nine years.

Key players: Running backs Braylin Presley of Bixby and Jaiden Carroll of Jenks. Presley caught 12 passes in last year's meeting — three for touchdowns — and had 196 rushing-receiving yards. In 2019, he rushed for four TDs in a 57-7 win at Jenks. Bixby, however, has many other offensive weapons besides Presley, who only had one TD in last week's 69-14 win over Mansfield Timberview. Two of last week's TD producers, Jakeb Snyder and Dylan Hasz, also scored last year against Jenks. Carroll had the winning overtime TD but was held to 45 yards on 23 carries last week as the Trojans' offense struggled at times in a 20-14 win at Mansfield Summit. Jenks will need more than last week's 56 rushing yards to beat Bixby. The Spartans held Timberview to 17 yards. Carroll had 26 carries for 133 yards in two previous games against Bixby when he was with Booker T. Washington.