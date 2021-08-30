Week 1's top matchup features 6A defending champions -- Bixby at Jenks

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby (1-0) at 6AI No. 3 Jenks (1-0)
When: 7:35 p.m. Friday
TV: YurView (Cox-3)
The outlook: For the first time since 2016, these longtime rivals meet as defending state champions. Bixby's 42-35 win over Jenks last year was one of 2020's best regular-season games. The Spartans have a 37-game winning streak since their last loss, to Jenks, in the 2018 opener. These teams combined to win 11 state titles in the past nine years.
Key players: Running backs Braylin Presley of Bixby and Jaiden Carroll of Jenks. Presley caught 12 passes in last year's meeting — three for touchdowns — and had 196 rushing-receiving yards. In 2019, he rushed for four TDs in a 57-7 win at Jenks. Bixby, however, has many other offensive weapons besides Presley, who only had one TD in last week's 69-14 win over Mansfield Timberview. Two of last week's TD producers, Jakeb Snyder and Dylan Hasz, also scored last year against Jenks. Carroll had the winning overtime TD but was held to 45 yards on 23 carries last week as the Trojans' offense struggled at times in a 20-14 win at Mansfield Summit. Jenks will need more than last week's 56 rushing yards to beat Bixby. The Spartans held Timberview to 17 yards. Carroll had 26 carries for 133 yards in two previous games against Bixby when he was with Booker T. Washington.
Series history: Jenks leads 57-23-5 and had won 26 in a row since 1977 before Bixby's 35-18 victory in 2017.
Who is the Week 0 high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
2. 6AI: No. 4 Broken Arrow (1-0) at No. 1 Union (1-0)
The outlook: This rivalry has become even more interesting over the last few years. Until 2018, Union totally dominated, but Broken Arrow won four consecutive meetings until Union won 26-14 in last year's quarterfinals.
Key matchup: Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings, the All-World No. 1 receiver, against the Union secondary. He had a TD catch in last week's win at Mansfield Legacy. Last year, Spears-Jennings scored on a 79-yard reception in a 14-7 win over Union during the regular season and had a 69-yard reception against Union in the playoffs. On the other side of the ball, Union running backs Rovaughn Banks and Antonio "Junior" Smith, who accounted for five TDs in last week's 48-20 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge, each had a touchdown against Broken Arrow in the playoffs. Banks, as a quarterback, also had a big game against Broken Arrow in the 2019 quarterfinals.
Series history: Union won 36 of 37 meetings from 1990-2017. Broken Arrow won the past two regular-season meetings with only 14 points in each game.
3. 4A No. 3 Wagoner (0-0) at 5A No. 4 Coweta (1-0)
The outlook: This may be the first time in about a decade that Coweta could be considered the favorite in this rivalry. Coweta returns many of its key players from last year while defending 4A champion Wagoner graduated most of its starters. And it won't hurt Coweta that it already has played a game while this is Wagoner's opener.
Series history: Wagoner has won eight in a row in the series, including 28-0 last year. However, Wagoner's wins the previous two years were close — 28-27 in 2018 and 36-27 in '19. These schools have been meeting since at least the early 1920s. Coweta’s most recent win was 36-34 in 2012.
4. 2A No. 10 Cascia Hall (1-0) at 3A No. 1 Holland Hall (1-0)
The outlook: This rivalry has often produced thrillers, but not last year when Holland Hall won 49-0 and 28-7 in 2019. But Holland Hall dominated every team it played last year en route to the 3A title. Cascia won 23-20 in overtime in 2018.
Notable: Each team has a first-year starting quarterback — Cascia's Cooper Lai and Holland Hall's Kordell Gouldsby, who were each efficient in season-opening wins.
Series history: Cascia leads 34-19 and has won seven of the past 10. Half of the past 19 meetings have been decided by eight points or less.
5. Fayetteville, Ark. (1-0) at 6AI No. 2 Owasso (1-0)
The outlook: Owasso coach Bill Blankenship faces the school that he led to the Arkansas 7A state title in 2016. Fayetteville, ranked No. 10 in the AP Arkansas overall poll, is coming off a 4-7 season, but defeated Conway 41-24 last week.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Key matchup: Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna against the Owasso secondary. Sategna is an Oregon commit who scored three TDs last week. Owasso's defense contained Oklahoma State receiver commit Talyn Shettron last week in a 45-22 victory although he had a decent night with eight catches for 80 yards and two TDs. Sategna had five catches for 78 yards last year against Owasso. Fayetteville QB Bladen Fike is a returning starter who passed for 418 yards against Conway. Owasso QB Austin Havens passed for 190 yards and three TDs against Fayetteville last year.
Series history: Fayetteville defeated Owasso 45-31 in 2018, but lost to the Rams 51-19 in 2019 and 31-17 in 2020.
Best of the rest
6AII: No. 4 Booker T. Washington (1-0) at No. 7 Del City (0-0): BTW denied a tying 2-point conversion pass with 50 seconds left to win last year's meeting 15-13.
Class B: No. 3 Dewar (1-0) at No. 5 Regent Prep (0-0): These teams have combined to appear in the last three state finals — Dewar won the gold ball last year while Regent was the runner-up in 2018 and '19. Dewar defeated Regent 52-18 last year when the teams met for the first time.
Edison (0-0) at 5A No. 9 Sapulpa (0-1): Robert Borgstadt makes his Edison coaching debut against the team he coached the past five seasons. Sapulpa routed Edison 61-14 last year.
Hominy (1-0) at Cleveland (0-1) (Thursday): The 99th meeting in the state's longest running rivalry. Cleveland won 34-6 last year after Hominy prevailed 20-19 in 2019.
3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (1-0) at 2A No. 5 Jones (0-1): Lincoln QB Max Brown rushed for 148 yards and accounted for four TDs in last year's 35-21 win over Jones.
Rejoice Christian (1-0) at 2A No. 3 Beggs (0-1): Rejoice's 34-27 win over defending Class A champion Cashion last week makes this matchup more intriguing. Beggs is coming off a 52-14 loss at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian.
6AII No. 5 Sand Springs (1-0) at 5A No. 7 Bishop Kelley (0-1): Kelley scored a last-minute TD last year to rally for a 28-24 win in the first meeting between the programs since they played 10 times from 1968-79.