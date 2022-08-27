Week 1's must-see game:
Union (1-0) at Broken Arrow (0-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium
The matchup: Union swept Broken Arrow last season with victories of 38-28 in Week 1 and 17-14 in the Class 6AI semifinals. Union has won three in a row in the rivalry after Broken Arrow reeled off four consecutive victories. Union is coming off a 57-10 win over Westmoore, while Broken Arrow lost 56-46 at Bentonville (Arkansas).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.