Week 1's must-see game: Union (1-0) at Broken Arrow (0-1)

An extra point sails between the uprights during last year's Week 1 game between Union and Broken Arrow. 

 Tulsa World file

Week 1's must-see game:

Union (1-0) at Broken Arrow (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium

The matchup: Union swept Broken Arrow last season with victories of 38-28 in Week 1 and 17-14 in the Class 6AI semifinals. Union has won three in a row in the rivalry after Broken Arrow reeled off four consecutive victories. Union is coming off a 57-10 win over Westmoore, while Broken Arrow lost 56-46 at Bentonville (Arkansas).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

