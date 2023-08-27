Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

The matchup: These teams have combined for four of the past six Class 6AI state titles and have a combined seven appearances in the finals during that stretch. Both teams are trying to avoid an 0-2 start after tough opening losses — Owasso was dominated by Bixby while Jenks missed a winning field goal on the final play against Edmond Santa Fe. In Week 1 last year, Jenks defeated Owasso 14-7.