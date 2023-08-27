Barry Lewis
Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Week 1’s must-see game: Jenks (0-1) at Owasso (0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Owasso Stadium
The matchup: These teams have combined for four of the past six Class 6AI state titles and have a combined seven appearances in the finals during that stretch. Both teams are trying to avoid an 0-2 start after tough opening losses — Owasso was dominated by Bixby while Jenks missed a winning field goal on the final play against Edmond Santa Fe. In Week 1 last year, Jenks defeated Owasso 14-7.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.