Week 1's must-see game: Bixby (1-0) at Jenks (1-0)
FAST FORWARD

Bixby vs Jenks

Jenks' Ty Walls reaches for a pass against Bixby last year. The teams meet again Friday. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

When: 7:35 p.m. Friday

Where: Allan Trimble Stadium

The matchup: It's a showdown between defending state champions. Bixby has won the past three Class 6AII titles and Jenks captured the 6AI gold ball last year. Bixby has won the past two games in this series, including 42-35 in 2020. Jenks is coming off a 20-14 overtime win at Mansfield (Texas) Summit while Bixby trounced Mansfield (Texas) Timberview 69-14. Bixby has a 37-game winning streak — its last loss was against Jenks in 2018.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

