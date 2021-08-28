Week 1's must-see game: Bixby (1-0) at Jenks (1-0)

When: 7:35 p.m. Friday
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium
The matchup: It's a showdown between defending state champions. Bixby has won the past three Class 6AII titles and Jenks captured the 6AI gold ball last year. Bixby has won the past two games in this series, including 42-35 in 2020. Jenks is coming off a 20-14 overtime win at Mansfield (Texas) Summit while Bixby trounced Mansfield (Texas) Timberview 69-14. Bixby has a 37-game winning streak — its last loss was against Jenks in 2018.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
