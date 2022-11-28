Week 14's top games include Owasso-Bixby, Metro Christian-Heritage Hall in state finals

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

1. Class 6AI final: No. 4 Owasso vs. No. 2 Bixby

The outlook: When these teams met in the Battle of the 'Burbs' season opener Aug. 25, many projected it as a potential state final preview, but few since then expected it would happen as Owasso struggled to a 1-4 start. Owasso can be the first four-loss team to win the gold ball in the state's largest class since Midwest City in 1988.

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Owasso 9-4, Bixby 11-1

QB matchup: Owasso's Mason Willingham and Bixby's Connor Kirby are both run-pass threats. Willingham has accounted for 2,984 yards and 31 TDs. Kirby has accounted for 2,633 yards and 40 TDs. Former Owasso QB Austin Havens has passed for 1,222 yards and 15 TDs for Bixby.

Series history: Before Bixby's win in this year's opener, these teams had not met since Owasso's 44-20 wins over Bixby in 2010 and '11. Bixby leads the all-time series 18-11-1 that dates back to 1924. They met annually from 1957-71 and '78-85.

Quotable: Owasso coach Bill Blankenship on being in the title game after upsetting Union, "Just getting a shot, can't win it if you're not there. We'll be a big underdog, and how about doing it again. I'm good with that."

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery, "We understand that Owasso is a different team than they were in Week Zero as are we, both teams have gotten considerably better and improved. Coach Blankenship and his staff are just amazing. They do a phenomenal job of getting their guys ready and they've done a phenomenal job of growing this season."

2. 3A final: No. 2 Metro Christian vs. No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall

Outlook: These perennial powers, who have combined for six state titles since 2014, meet for the first time in 39 years.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Metro Christian 13-0, Heritage Hall 12-1

QB matchup: Metro's Kirk Francis, who starred in the 2020 2A final, has thrown for 3,753 yards and 53 TDs this season. Heritage Hall's Andy Bass has passed for 2,721 yards and 27 TDs. Bass also has rushed for 681 yards and 11 TDs.

Series history: Metro won the only meeting, 13-7, in 1983.

Quotable: Metro coach Jared McCoy, "Heritage Hall is a super well-coached team with athletes all over. Their offense is balanced, more like Lincoln Christian (Metro's semifinal opponent) than ours as we'll throw it more than run."

Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert: "It's going to be a clash of styles. Metro has solid guys all over the field. There's a reason why they're an undefeated team and won two of the past three 2A state championships."

3. 6AII final: No. 2 Choctaw vs. No. 1 Stillwater

The outlook: One of these teams will win its first state title since the 1960s. It's a rematch of Choctaw's 38-35 upset win in the 2020 semifinals.

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Choctaw 11-1, Stillwater 12-0

QB matchup: Choctaw's Steele Wasel, playing in his second title game, has passed for 3,040 yards and 36 TDs with four interceptions. He also has rushed for 412 yards and five TDs. Stillwater's Gage Gundy has thrown for 2,375 yards and 29 TDs with only one interception. He has 469 rushing yards and nine TDs.

Series history: Stillwater leads 15-3 — the only other playoff meeting was Stillwater's 62-12 win in the 2019 semifinals.

4. 5A final: No. 5 McAlester vs. No. 2 MWC Carl Albert

The outlook: Carl Albert has won five of 5A's past six state titles. McAlester, after losing in last year's state final, gets a second chance at its first gold ball since 1988.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: McAlester 11-2, Carl Albert 11-2

QB matchup: McAlester's Caden Lesnau has passed for 1,900 yards and 21 TDs. Carl Albert's Reed DeQuasie, who was out the first half of the season, was 10-of-12 for 194 yards and accounted for four TDs last week against No. 1 Grove.

Series history: Carl Albert leads 4-3 in seven previous playoff meetings after a 38-7 win in the 2019 quarterfinals.

5. 4A final: No. 3 Wagoner vs. No. 1 Cushing

The outlook: Cushing's 42-0 win in Week 6 was the largest losing margin in coach Dale Condict's 18 seasons at Wagoner. Can the Bulldogs, who have allowed only 10 points this postseason, find a way to slow down the Tigers, who have scored at least 42 in every game this season?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Wagoner 10-3, Cushing 13-0

QB matchup: Wagoner's Kale Charboneau has passed for 380 yards over the past two weeks. Cushing's Blaze Berlowitz has thrown for 3,654 yards and 54 TDs this season.

Series history: Tied at 1-1. Wagoner won 40-14 in the 2020 semifinals and Cushing prevailed 21-13 in a 1981 playoff opener.

All of the rest

2A semifinal: No. 5 Victory Christian (10-3) vs. No. 2 OKC Millwood (12-1) at East Central Univ.: This is Victory's deepest playoff run since a 56-33 loss to Millwood in the 2016 state final.

2A semifinal: No. 7 Jones (10-3) vs. No. 1 Washington (13-0) at Putnam City: Jones' three playoff wins have all been decided by 8 points or less.

A semifinal: No. 5 Hominy (13-0) vs. No. 2 Gore (13-0) at Jenks: These teams haven't met since Hominy's 28-14 win in 2000's second round.

A semifinal: No. 4 Colcord (13-0) vs. No. 3 Fairview (13-0) at Harrah: Every dozen years, Colcord reaches the semifinals -- 1998, 2010, 2022.

B semifinal: No. 1 Okla. Bible (13-0) vs. No. 2 Seiling (12-0) at NWOSU: Oklahoma Bible is in the semifinals for the first time since 2009 -- the same year that Seiling last reached the state title game.

B semifinal: No. 8 Velma-Alma (10-3) vs. No. 3 Laverne (11-1) at SWOSU: These teams have not met since Laverne's 30-10 win in the 1998 playoffs. Defending champion Laverne looks for its third state final in a row.

C final: No. 1 Waynoka (13-0) vs. No. 2 Tipton (13-0) at Southern Nazarene: Could be a wild game similar to Waynoka's 72-48 win over Tipton in the 2019 semifinals. Tipton won three state titles from 2016-18.