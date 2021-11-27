Week 14's must-see game: Jenks vs. Union

Week 14’s must-see game: Jenks (11-1) vs. Union (11-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
The matchup: These longtime rivals meet in the Class 6AI title game for the first time since 2014. Jenks is the defending state champion, while Union seeks its first gold ball since 2016. Top-ranked Jenks defeated No. 2 Union 22-0 on Sept. 10. This will be the fourth of five state finals played over three days at UCO.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
