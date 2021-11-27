 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 14's must-see game: Jenks vs. Union
0 Comments
FAST FORWARD

Week 14's must-see game: Jenks vs. Union

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jenks vs Union in Backyard Bowl (copy)

Jenks and Union take the field for their game on Sept. 10 at Union.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Week 14’s must-see game: Jenks (11-1) vs. Union (11-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

The matchup: These longtime rivals meet in the Class 6AI title game for the first time since 2014. Jenks is the defending state champion, while Union seeks its first gold ball since 2016. Top-ranked Jenks defeated No. 2 Union 22-0 on Sept. 10. This will be the fourth of five state finals played over three days at UCO.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Barry Lewis and Nathan Thompson break down this week's top games

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert