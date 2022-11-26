Week 14's must-see game: Bixby vs. Owasso

Bixby (11-1) vs. Owasso (9-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
The matchup: The Class 6AI state championship game is a rematch of Bixby's 49-14 victory in the Battle of the 'Burbs season opener Aug. 25 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Owasso has won eight in a row after a 1-4 start. Bixby is in a championship game for the ninth consecutive year -- the previous eight were in 6AII. Bixby has won state titles the past four years. Owasso is looking for its third state title in Bill Blankenship's six seasons as its head coach.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
