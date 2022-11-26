 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 14's must-see game: Bixby vs. Owasso

Bixby's Jersey Robb runs the ball against Owasso during their season opener.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Bixby (11-1) vs. Owasso (9-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

The matchup: The Class 6AI state championship game is a rematch of Bixby's 49-14 victory in the Battle of the 'Burbs season opener Aug. 25 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Owasso has won eight in a row after a 1-4 start. Bixby is in a championship game for the ninth consecutive year -- the previous eight were in 6AII. Bixby has won state titles the past four years.  Owasso is looking for its third state title in Bill Blankenship's six seasons as its head coach.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

