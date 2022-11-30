Week 14: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's football championship forecasts

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s championship forecasts

At UCO, Edmond

Thursday

Class 3A

Metro Christian vs. Heritage Hall

Partly cloudy and breezy conditions are expected. Temperatures will be cool as well with wind chills dropping.

7 p.m. kickoff: Partly cloudy, 48°, wind chill 40°, winds gusting up to 30 mph; Halftime: A few clouds, 51°, gusty winds; End of game: Windy, 50°.

Friday

Class 6AII

Choctaw vs. Stillwater

Another windy day with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be warmer with the south wind.

1 p.m. kickoff: Mild, 65°, winds gusting up to 35 mph; Halftime: Windy, 67°; End of game: A few clouds, 65°.

Class 6AI

Owasso vs. Bixby

Windy with a passing front later in the game. Winds will start from the southwest, gusting to 25 mph, and by the end of the game will be from the north at 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies will remain.

7 p.m. kickoff: Windy, 63°; Halftime: Chilly, windy, 60°; End of game: Chilly, 58°.

Saturday

Class 5A

McAlester vs. MWC Carl Albert

Winds will finally calm down, but we may see some clouds build in, which means it will feel cool. Temperatures will be much cooler as well.

1 p.m. kickoff: 47°, wind chill 41°; Halftime: Mostly cloudy, 47°; End of game: Clouds, 45°

Class 4A

Wagoner vs. Poteau

It will be chilly, cloudy, with a chance for a few showers later in the game. Winds will be light from the north.

7 p.m. kickoff: Windy, few showers, 42°, wind chill 38°; Halftime: Scattered showers, 40°; End of game: Chilly, 38°.