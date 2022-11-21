Week 13's top games include Jenks-Bixby, Owasso-Union rematches; 1 vs. 2 showdown in 6AII, 5A, 3A

All playoff games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted. Classes 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A, 3A and C are in the semifinals; 2A, A and B in quarterfinals.

1. Class 6AI: No. 3 Jenks vs. No. 2 Bixby

The outlook: One of these teams will have a long streak of state finals appearances end. Jenks has been to four in a row and Bixby eight (in 6AII). Jenks tries to beat Bixby for the second time in a month. Before Jenks' 38-35 win on Nov. 3, Bixby's last previous November loss was in 2015. The Spartans haven't lost twice in November since 2013 (one of those losses that year was to Jenks).

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow

Records: Jenks 10-2, Bixby 10-1

Key matchup: Jenks' rushing attack against Bixby's defense. The recipe for Jenks to win is the same as in Week 10 — control the ball and limit Bixby's possessions — as well as not commit turnovers and penalties. In Week 10, Jenks rushed for 357 yards as it snapped Bixby's 58-game winning streak. Last year, Bixby won 23-15 when it held Jenks to 86 rushing yards.

Series history: Jenks leads 58-24-5 and had won 26 in a row since 1977 before the Spartans' 35-18 victory in 2017.

2. 3A: No. 2 Metro Christian vs. No. 1 Lincoln Christian

Outlook: These perennial powers, who have combined for three state titles over the previous three seasons, meet in the playoffs for the first time.

Where: Mustang Stadium, Oologah

Records: Metro Christian 12-0, Lincoln Christian 11-1

QB matchup: Metro's Kirk Francis has completed 225-of-323 passes for 3,301 yards and 48 TDs this season. Lincoln's Luke Milligan is 187-of-257 for 3,149 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Series history: Lincoln swept two regular-season meetings in 2004 and '05.

3. 6AI: No. 4 Owasso vs. No. 1 Union

The outlook: These teams meet in the postseason for the first time since Owasso's 21-14 win in the 2017 title game.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow

Records: Owasso 8-4, Union 11-0

Key matchup: Union's receivers, led by Jino Boyd and Grayson Tempest, against the Rams' secondary. Boyd has four TD catches in each of his past two games. During the past two games, he has 19 receptions for 376 yards. He also had a TD catch against Owasso, while Tempest scored twice in Union's 35-18 win in Week 4.

Series history: Union has won eight of the past 11 meetings, including 10-7 in overtime last year. When the teams met in the '17 final, Union won the regular-season matchup.

4. 5A: No. 2 Carl Albert vs. No. 1 Grove

The outlook: Will Carl Albert's tradition and playoff experience be too much for 5A's only undefeated team? Carl Albert has won five of 5A's past six state titles. Grove has never won the gold ball and hasn't won a semifinal game since 2006.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Owasso Stadium

Records: Carl Albert 10-2, Grove 12-0

Key matchup: Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford against Carl Albert's defense. The only two close calls for Grove this season have come when teams (Wagoner, Guthrie) have contained Crawford, who has 2,627 total yards and 40 TDs this season.

Series history: This is their first meeting.

5. 3A: No. 3 Heritage Hall vs. No. 4 Verdigris

The outlook: One of these teams will have a breakthrough semifinal win — Heritage Hall lost in that round the past three years, while Verdigris has lost there in two of the past three, the Cardinals' first two semifinal appearances.

Where: Red Devil Field, Prague

Records: Heritage Hall 11-1; Verdigris 11-1

Key matchup: Can Verdigris sackmaster Reese Roller consistently pressure Heritage Hall QB Andy Bass, who has passed for 575 yards and four TDs in two playoff games. Roller has 19 sacks this season.

Series history: Heritage Hall defeated Verdigris 21-7 in the 2020 quarterfinals — their only meeting.

Best of the rest

6AII: No. 2 Deer Creek (11-1) vs. No. 1 Stillwater (11-0) at Ponca City: Could be another thriller similar to Stillwater's 35-28 overtime win over Deer Creek in their 2021 district opener.

6AII: No. 4 Muskogee (10-1) vs. No. 3 Choctaw (10-1) at East Central University: Choctaw won their last meeting, 49-32, in 2021.

5A: No. 3 McGuinness (11-1) vs. No. 5 McAlester (10-2) at Jenks (7 p.m., Saturday): These teams have been the 5A runner-up a combined five times in the past six years.

4A: No. 4 Poteau (10-2) vs. No. 3 Wagoner (9-3) at ECU (1 p.m., Friday): Could be a defensive slugfest similar to Poteau's 7-3 win in the 2019 semifinals.

4A: No. 2 Elk City (11-1) vs. No. 1 Cushing (12-0) at Putnam City: Cushing looks to avenge a 21-14 loss in last year's playoff opener.

2A: No. 2 Millwood (11-1) vs. No. 3 Claremore Sequoyah (11-1) at Harrah (1 p.m., Friday): This is Sequoyah's deepest playoff run since 2012.

2A: No. 7 Jones (9-3) vs. No. 6 Kiefer (11-1) at Edmond North: Jones is looking for its first quarterfinal win since 2017, Kiefer since 2011. Kiefer's Brayden Barber was selected as the 2A-7 MVP.

2A: No. 5 Victory Christian (9-3) vs. Chandler (9-3) at Edmond Santa Fe: Chandler's Casmen Hill is 10th on the state's career rushing list after gaining 343 with four TDs in a win over Frederick last week. Victory RB Judah Byrams is the 2A-7 Offensive MVP.

A: No. 1 Ringling (12-0) vs. No. 4 Colcord (12-0) at Moore: Colcord is 12-0 for the first time since 2005. Ringling has reached the semifinals the past three years.

B: No. 4 Regent Prep (11-0) vs. No. 8 Velma-Alma (9-3) at Southern Nazarene: Regent QB John Mark Roller accounted for 484 yards and eight TDs in last week's win over Quinton.