Week 13's must-see game: Holland Hall vs. Verdigris

Week 13’s must-see game: Holland Hall (11-1) vs. Verdigris (11-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Owasso Stadium
The matchup: This Class 3A semifinal is a rematch of Verdigris' 12-7 win on Oct. 29 at Verdigris. That was defending champion/No. 4-ranked Holland Hall's only loss in the past two seasons. Third-ranked Verdigris has advanced with two road wins as it tries to reach its first state final. The top game played outside the area will be in the 5A semifinals -- top-ranked Collinsville against five-time defending champion Midwest City Carl Albert at Oklahoma City's Western Heights.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
