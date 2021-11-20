Week 13's must-see game: Holland Hall vs. Verdigris

The matchup: This Class 3A semifinal is a rematch of Verdigris' 12-7 win on Oct. 29 at Verdigris. That was defending champion/No. 4-ranked Holland Hall's only loss in the past two seasons. Third-ranked Verdigris has advanced with two road wins as it tries to reach its first state final. The top game played outside the area will be in the 5A semifinals -- top-ranked Collinsville against five-time defending champion Midwest City Carl Albert at Oklahoma City's Western Heights.