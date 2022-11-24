Week 13: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's Friday football weather forecast

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast
For the early games, a windy, cold, cloudy day is expected with a few stray showers as well -- so bring a blanket and the rain gear.
1 p.m. Kickoff: Windy, cold, 45°, wind chill 37°; Halftime: Chilly, scattered showers, 47°, wind chill 37°; End of game: Cloudy, 48°; wind chill 38°.
For the late games, breezy, cloudy and cold conditions are expected.
7 p.m. Kickoff: Showers, windy, 47°; Halftime: Cloudy and chilly, 45°; End of game: Breezy and cold, 43°; wind chill 37°.