Week 13: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's Friday football weather forecast

Kirsten Lang

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang on Sept. 28, 2021.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast

For the early games, a windy, cold, cloudy day is expected with a few stray showers as well -- so bring a blanket and the rain gear.

1 p.m. Kickoff: Windy, cold, 45°, wind chill 37°; Halftime: Chilly, scattered showers, 47°, wind chill 37°; End of game: Cloudy, 48°; wind chill 38°.

For the late games, breezy, cloudy and cold conditions are expected.

7 p.m. Kickoff: Showers, windy, 47°; Halftime: Cloudy and chilly, 45°; End of game: Breezy and cold, 43°; wind chill 37°.

